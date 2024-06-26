RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

After the Ship: Why and how to launch your Ship-a-ton project on Product Hunt
Product Hunt is a great channel to find initial traction for your new app. Find out why and how to launch your app on Product Hunt, plus learn about a very special opportunity for Ship-a-ton projects

Rik Haandrikman
Gabe Perez

Rik Haandrikman and Gabe Perez

August 30, 2024

Get early access to a new subscription app benchmarking tool
Discover new growth opportunities for your app with the Subscription Value Loop benchmarking tool — powered by RevenueCat data.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

August 21, 2024

New Sub Club podcast episode with Thomas Petit - 2024 on web-to-app
“People are going web-to-app for the wrong reasons…” — Thomas Petit, Independent App Consultant
Discover the true potential of web-to-app beyond just avoiding fees. Reach new audiences, enhance B2B support, and tailor user journeys for greater success.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 21, 2024

When is the best time to send a win-back offer?
Understanding the optimal timing for re-engaging users

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

August 16, 2024

Leveraging Offline Marketing to Grow Your Subscription App Business — Steven Meyers, Babbel
“Our users are everywhere, so we feel like our marketing should be everywhere” — Steven Meyers, Babbel
Babbel's Steven Meyers on how the language-learning app finds success with traditional offline marketing channels.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 07, 2024

Taylor Wells, News Corp, on the Sub Club podcast
“Data in itself is not a value add.. It’s whether or not you’re turning it into meaningful insights” — Taylor Wells, News Corp

Rethinking data: Key lessons from News Corp and Disney+ on effective analytics.

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 24, 2024

The pros and cons of web-to-app funnels
Are web-to-app journeys a good fit for your app?

Nathan Hudson

Nathan Hudson

July 23, 2024

AltStore and the future of 3rd-party App Stores: An in-depth look with founder Riley Testut
AltStore and the future of 3rd-party app stores: Q&A with founder Riley Testut
Exploring the challenges and innovations behind the EU's first third-party iOS App Store in the wake of new Apple regulations.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 17, 2024

Using web-to-app to go from 0-1 with your paid user acquisition
Using web-to-app to go from 0-1 with your paid user acquisition
It’s one piece on your way to profitable growth.

Marcus Burke

Marcus Burke

July 11, 2024

How to be innovative
How apps can innovate
Innovation isn't accidental, it's designed.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 08, 2024

How to win back churned customers
How to win back lost customers
A beginner's guide to win-back campaigns from Aperture's Hannah Parvaz

Hannah Parvaz

Hannah Parvaz

June 27, 2024

Sebastian Röhl, HabitKit, Sub Club podcast
“The first idea isn’t really that important… just start moving and build anything.” — Sebastian Röhl, HabitKit
Sebastian Röhl shares his journey from a corporate job to indie app success with HabitKit on the Sub Club podcast.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 26, 2024

