RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Growth blog posts - page 5

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know
AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know
Growth

AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know

Is this a meaningful successor to SKAdNetwork?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 25, 2024

Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation
Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation
Growth

Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation

A relatively easy but overlooked way to win back and reactivate churned users.

Cameron McAllister

Cameron McAllister

June 19, 2024

8 things Microsoft can teach us about building successful subscription apps
Growth

8 things Microsoft can teach us about building successful subscription apps

With some of the best monetized productivity apps on the App Store, what can startups learn from the biggest company in the world?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 30, 2024

Asya Paloni, Welltory, on the Sub Club podcast.
“I think that people have the misconception of innovation being spontaneous” — Asya Paloni, Welltory
Growth

“I think that people have the misconception of innovation being spontaneous” — Asya Paloni, Welltory

What to do when there are no jobs to be done, how to build innovative features, and why copying Duolingo’s engagement strategy probably won’t work for your app.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 29, 2024

Grow your app with RevenueCat: An intro for app marketers
Growth

Grow your app with RevenueCat: An intro for app marketers

Your job is to grow your app and it's our job to make that possible.

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

May 23, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Sarah Karam on the Sub Club podcast
Growth

“Developers who take that time to understand [Android] is a different platform…reap a lot more rewards” — Sarah Karam, Google

Insider tips for building better, more profitable Android apps

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 20, 2024

How the Microsoft 365 team optimizes their apps for the app stores and the top paywall optimization tips for enterprise apps and start-ups
“The [experiments] that have really worked are very bare bones” — Ramit Arora, Microsoft
Growth

“The [experiments] that have really worked are very bare bones” — Ramit Arora, Microsoft

How the Microsoft 365 team optimizes their apps for ASO and monetization.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 15, 2024

Content marketing for apps: Seven lessons we can learn from MySwimPro
Content marketing tips for apps: Seven lessons we can learn from MySwimPro
Growth

Content marketing tips for apps: Seven lessons we can learn from MySwimPro

It takes time and a lot of hard work, but content, and the community that builds up around it, can help drive long-term sustainable growth.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 10, 2024

Ramit Arora, Microsoft, interviewed live at MAU Vegas for Sub Club podcast
“Competing on the App Store, you have to operate like a startup” — Ramit Arora, Microsoft
Growth

“Competing on the App Store, you have to operate like a startup” — Ramit Arora, Microsoft

Operating like a start-up inside the world’s biggest company

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 02, 2024

Subscribe to our newsletter

Five takeaways from App Promotion Summit London 2024
Five takeaways from App Promotion Summit London 2024
Growth

Five takeaways from App Promotion Summit London 2024

Could weekly subscriptions, web-to-app, and empathy-based onboarding be your next unlocks for growth?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

April 30, 2024

Mobile app growth framework: The Subscription Value Loop
The Subscription Value Loop: A framework for subscription app growth
Growth

The Subscription Value Loop: A framework for subscription app growth

How value creation, value delivery, and value capture form the backbone of sustainable subscription app growth.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

April 23, 2024

How to increase trial conversion rates without adding new features
How to increase trial conversion rates without adding new features
Growth

How to increase trial conversion rates without adding new features

Focus on how you sell and your audience, not just what you're selling.

Marcus Burke

Marcus Burke

April 18, 2024

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study