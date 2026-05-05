How to stop losing subscribers before they even start the trial

Why 55% of free trials cancel on day zero Introducing app aftercare: aka, the post-purchase screen 6 Levels of post-purchase screen optimization Level 1: the default straight-into-app version Level 2: a clear confirmation screen Level 3: celebrate the moment Level 4: remind them what they’re actually getting Level 5: highlight what you’ll help them achieve Level 6: give them a clear next step Alternative post-purchase onboarding strategies 1. Push for the account setup 2. Go for the upsell How to build your first post-purchase screen Don’t skip this onboarding moment

More than half of three-day trial cancellations happen on day zero. This drop-off is often driven by a lack of post-purchase guidance. Apps that implement a dedicated post-purchase screen to celebrate the upgrade, restate value, and provide a clear first step see significantly higher early retention.

There are a lot of things that keep me up at night: my ADHD medication, whether I locked the back door, my dog trying to get on the bed… and these trial cancellation numbers. Yep, stats like these are enough to steal my Zs (and now they’re about to do the same to you, sorry in advance).

A staggering 55.4% of 3-day trials are cancelled on Day 0. Ouch.

That’s over half gone before they’ve even had a chance to use what they signed up for. Talk about not giving an app a fair shot. So what’s happening, and how can apps combat it?

Whilst the number does drop a bit with longer trials, even with a 30-day trial nearly a third of users cancel on the very first day. Combine Day 0 and Day 1, and you’re looking at 84% of 3-day trial cancellations happening in that first 24 hours. For 7-day trials, it’s still 64%.

Do you see why those numbers keep me up at night?

And it’s not just trials, even annual subscriptions see almost 35% of cancellations within the first month.

Why 55% of free trials cancel on day zero Copy link to this section

This data from the State of Subscription Apps Report 2026 really surprised me. Users are churning fast, losing faith in the app from the outset, feeling disappointed. It’s like your date slipping out after the first drink. You’re left wondering… how did it go so wrong so fast?

The first place we tend to look is onboarding. While I’ve seen plenty of wins from improving onboarding and paywalls, it’s not enough. These early cancellations show a clear pattern: people want to try your product. They hand over their payment details, click subscribe… and then something goes wrong immediately after.

Most advice on reducing early cancellations focuses on the in-app experience, pre-trial onboarding or improving your lifecycle marketing. All this is important, but there’s one step almost nobody talks about: the post-subscription screen. The very thing your users see the moment after they convert.

Introducing app aftercare: aka, the post-purchase screen Copy link to this section

I first realized this when I interviewed Rosie Hoggmascall, Head of Product & UX at Fyxer.ai, on her approach to paywalls. She emphasized thinking about what happens after purchase, and it stuck with me. I call it aftercare, because that’s exactly what most apps are missing: care.

Think about it like this: you walk into a shop, buy something, and the minute your transaction goes through, the salesperson turns away. No “Great choice!”, no bag, no receipt, no guidance on how it works. Just… nothing. You’d feel weirdly used. Embarrassed. Probably just awkwardly standing there wondering, “Now what?”.

That’s exactly what most apps do.

I walked through a ton of post-purchase screens to see how different apps handle this moment. (Confession: I didn’t spend hundreds of pounds on subscriptions. I have to be very strict on my app subscriptions, given how many I test. So I used Mobbin for examples, though I did peek at some in the wild too.) What I found was a spectrum: some apps completely miss the moment, and some absolutely nail it.

6 Levels of post-purchase screen optimization Copy link to this section

Here’s how to level up your post-purchase screen, step by step. I see six levels of post-purchase screens:

The basic version: straight into the app A clear confirmation screen Celebrate the moment Remind them what they are getting Highlight what you’ll help them achieve Give them one clear next step

Each is slightly better than the last, and more in tune with what the user needs.

Now, I will say that as much as I love a neat little framework, some apps I reviewed broke the mould, choosing to use the post-purchase moment to push users to sign up for an account or pursue an upsell. That also works in certain scenarios, so I’ll cover when to go with those approaches as well.

I’ve also made a Mobbin board with 13 examples of different app onboarding-to-post-purchase screen journeys. Check it out here.

Level 1: the default straight-into-app version Copy link to this section

The most common approach is to rely on Apple’s default “You’re all set” confirmation, then dump users straight into the app. That’s it. No intermediate screen, no acknowledgement of what just happened, no guidance on what to do next.

Take Zero, a weightloss and metabolic health app. You subscribe, get the standard Apple pop-up, and then you’re deposited straight into the app. What next?

MasterClass, the online learning platform, does the same. You could argue it makes sense — MasterClass has a massive library, and users potentially already know what they want to watch or were attracted by a specific expert to subscribe. But even here, a little extra care would go a long way. If someone clicks through that confirmation screen too quickly (and they will), they might not even register what they just signed up for — or how much they’re paying.

It’s the same as the store example I shared earlier: no acknowledgement, no guidance, just an abrupt ending.

Level 2: a clear confirmation screen Copy link to this section

Level two is a simple but meaningful upgrade — after the standard Apple confirmation, add your own screen that acknowledges what just happened.

Pillow Talk, an AI journaling app, does this really well. It welcomes you to Pillow Talk Plus, confirms that everything in the plan is now yours — the insights, the support, the space to process — and then guides you straight into the app.

It doesn’t list every feature exhaustively, but it gives a reassuring tick that you made the right choice. It also helps clarify that your subscription went through, in case you clicked past the Apple pop-up too quickly (as I tend to do).

Lifesum, a calorie-counter and meal-planning app, takes a similar approach: “Your journey has begun”. Simple, warm, and focused on the outcome rather than the features. That small moment matters more than you might think, especially for someone on a trial who could still talk themselves out of it.

That little moment of “You made the right choice, here’s what’s ahead” can do a lot of heavy lifting. It’s the same as a salesperson in a store saying, “All set — enjoy!”

You can take it even further by reminding users of their original reason for signing up (their Job to be Done) to reassure them and reinforce why they’re here. It’s such a simple screen, and not a huge effort to implement, which is why I think this should be the minimum standard for any app.

Level 3: celebrate the moment Copy link to this section

Now we can do even better. Be the store employee who doesn’t just say, “You’re all set,” but adds a little enthusiasm: “I have that shirt too” or “Those shorts have been so popular, I love them”. The tiny extra phrase that makes you feel good about your purchase (and less guilty about spending money when you swore off clothes shopping for the month… ahem, not talking about me here).

In-app, you can take the same approach: make the post-purchase screen feel like a genuine celebration. Not cringe or over-the-top, but a moment that acknowledges they made a good decision, and this is something worth celebrating.

This is what Duolingo does. When I first explored this topic with Rosie, she mentioned their celebratory animation, which quickly makes you feel good about the decision you just made.

I mean, we rarely see that owl so happy — it’s nice to see.

Animations are a great way to spark that energy. Take Kitchen Stories, a recipe app: their fun confetti screen welcomes you with, “You can now start using Kitchen Stories Plus!” It could be a bit clearer about exactly what’s included in Plus, but the moment of celebration is there, and it works. (And there is confetti, who doesn’t love a bit of confetti.)

Level 4: remind them what they’re actually getting Copy link to this section

Here’s something app teams do too quickly: assuming users remember what’s included in the plan they just upgraded to. Spoiler: they don’t. Especially on a trial, where part of the decision might have been, “Well, I can always cancel”.

It’s like making a big order at a restaurant; it’s nice when the waiter repeats it back to you, reassuring you they’ve captured your order. The same applies here. Especially if the upgrade came through a feature-specific paywall, users might not even know all the premium features they now have access to.

Use the post-purchase screen to remind the user of their purchase. It provides clarity, removes nerves, and also reminds them of all the great features now available.

AllTrails, the hike, bike, and run app, does this really well for their Peak subscription. First, there’s a simple animation welcoming you. Then, after suggesting push notifications, they clearly list everything included in the plan.

For users who were previously on Plus, they even reassure you that you’re still getting all the Plus features too.

That prompt to enable push notifications, with a clear explanation like “We’ll remind you before your trial ends”, is also a clever way to tackle Day 0 cancellations. It’s a double win: you get permission to send notifications, and the user feels less anxious about forgetting to cancel if they want to — preventing the pre-emptive trial cancellation.

This point about notifications is worth dwelling on. You can promise users reminders upfront, but if they haven’t enabled notifications yet, that promise doesn’t land. The post-purchase screen is the perfect moment to set this up, in context, when the reason is obvious, and the value is immediate.

Level 5: highlight what you’ll help them achieve Copy link to this section

Beside, an AI receptionist app does this particularly well. It congratulates you on starting your trial, then immediately reminds you of the outcome you’re here for: your clients will get instant answers, and you’ll get time back.

It also backs that up with three concrete stats:

100% of business calls answered

80% of inquiries handled automatically

30% more bookings

You haven’t even opened the app properly yet, and you’re already thinking about results, instead of fighting buyer’s remorse and wondering whether to cancel.

Headway, the bitesized book summaries and personal growth app, is one of my favorites here. It combines the celebratory approach from earlier with a satisfying star animation: “Congrats! Now you are a member of Headway Premium, together with 1.7 million learners.”

That community framing is smart. It immediately signals that this isn’t some scrappy app you should second-guess. 1.7 million people made the same choice you just did.

We often assume that because someone signed up for a trial or subscribed, they already trust us. But really, they’ve only trusted us enough to make that first purchase (that’s free!). The post-purchase screen is your chance to keep building that trust, step by step.

Then it reframes the moment around the Job to Be Done: “It’s Day 1 of your self-growth journey”. That’s more than a confirmation, it’s a feeling of excited expectation. This is a new me. I’ll finally stop doomscrolling Instagram and start learning!

Headway reinforces this by focusing on outcomes — grow your productivity, get daily motivation, improve your soft skills — rather than just listing features. It’s about making the user feel the value they just unlocked.

Level 6: give them a clear next step Copy link to this section

For some apps, the biggest barrier after subscribing isn’t doubt, it’s paralysis. Where do I start? What should I do first? If your app has a lot of content or options, that first decision can feel overwhelming enough to make someone close it entirely.

Now you don’t want to hit users with ten questions right after purchase — I don’t know about you, but when that happens, I just blank or pick the first thing that comes to mind.

The solution isn’t more information, it’s fewer choices. Greg, a plant care app, handles this brilliantly. The post-purchase screen gives you one job: start adding your plants. Take a photo or upload one. No menus to navigate, no features to explore, no extra decisions. Just one clear first step that gets you using the product immediately.

I had a similar experience with Picnic, a photo-organizing app. The moment I subscribed, it took me straight to a folder of my 2017 photos and had me swipe left or right to decide what to keep — Tinder-style.

As someone who hasn’t used a dating app in ten years, I got to enjoy the fun of swiping again. Once I finished that folder, the app celebrated how much space I’d freed up and let me delete the photos. Then I could move to the next folder at my own pace, making the process clear, fun, and completely manageable.

What that did (and I don’t think it was accidental) was make me feel immediate progress. I wasn’t thinking about whether the weekly subscription was worth it; I was busy clearing out my 2017 camera roll. By the time I came up for air, I was already invested, and honestly, it was kind of fun sifting through years of photos.

Another approach is to provide a brief instruction on what to do next. After the celebratory owl, this is exactly what Duolingo does: a simple, clear set of steps showing how the app works and what to do first:

While many apps include this guidance in their onboarding — and yes, most users will see it on Day 0 — for anyone signing up later, it’s a helpful reminder of what they’ll get and how it works.

Alternative post-purchase onboarding strategies Copy link to this section

Now we’ve covered the six levels of app aftercare, let’s push it just a little further. Depending on your app, you can also use this moment to encourage users to create an account or present a subtle upsell, making the post-purchase screen do double duty.

1. Push for the account setup Copy link to this section

If account creation is important to your app — for saving progress, personalizing the experience, or staying in touch — and you haven’t already collected it, the post-purchase screen is a good moment to ask for account creation. Not perfect, sure — ideally, you’d have it earlier, but better late than never.

The key is giving users a real reason to hand over their details right now. Not “create an account to continue” (that feels like a gate), but motivation to pass over that info. Back to our shop example: if setting up an account comes with a perk, like 10% off, we’re much more likely to go for it.

Alan Mind, a previous CBT-guided journaling app, does this well: “Save your progress and secure your journal”. That’s a reason that actually matters to the user, showing that their data and privacy are safe.

What would make this even better is offering frictionless sign-up options, like Apple or Google. It removes effort at exactly the moment users are least motivated to fill out forms.

As it stands, it’s not entirely clear what the password requirements are either, which can make this step feel unnecessarily clunky, and that’s the last thing you want right after someone has just subscribed.

Calm, the meditation app approaches this a bit better:

Post-purchase, you get a how did you hear about us survey, and are then encouraged to sign up for an account to track progress.

2. Go for the upsell Copy link to this section

One final option — and one to use carefully — is leveraging the post-purchase high to push for a longer commitment or additional purchase. This tends to show up more in larger, well-known apps that are focused on increasing realized LTV per paying customer.

Flo, a cycle-tracking and women’s health app, does this with confidence. After congratulating you on starting Flo Premium, it presents a ‘gift’, which turns out to be a 44% lifetime discount on an annual subscription.

The framing is smart: it’s positioned as a gift, not a sales pitch. And by locking in annual subscribers at the moment of highest trust, they’re tackling both trial drop-off and long-term churn in one move.

Headway takes a slightly different approach. After the celebratory screen, they offer a one-time deal on a Self-Reflection Ebook at a discounted price.

This is a more classic upsell moment, the kind you’d usually see in e-commerce. You’re already in a ‘yes’ mindset, trust is high, and a complementary product can feel genuinely helpful rather than pushy.

That said, sequencing matters. Focus on getting the basics right first, making sure users feel good about what they’ve just committed to, and only then, ask for more.

How to build your first post-purchase screen Copy link to this section

Getting started is easy. If you’re currently at Level 1, don’t try to jump straight to Level 5, as tempting as it is. Start with Level 2. It’s a single screen you can ship in a sprint: acknowledge what just happened, remind users why they signed up, and make them feel good about it. That alone puts you ahead of most apps.

Once that’s live, start layering in improvements. Add a celebratory moment or a clear first step, depending on what your app needs. If your product has a lot of content and users tend to feel overwhelmed, prioritize a clear next step or simple instructions (like Duolingo). If your product is simple but the commitment feels big (like Headway), lean into celebration and reassurance.

The main metrics to watch are your Day 0 and Day 1 cancellation rates. Track before and after launching the new screen to measure impact. If you offer a free trial, also monitor your trial-to-paid conversion rate, especially if you’ve added things like push notification opt-ins or feature reminders (like AllTrails has).

If you go down the upsell route, focus on realized LTV and retention, not just the conversion rate on that single offer. A pushy upsell that damages trust will cost you far more in churn than it generates in upgrades.

Because ultimately, the goal isn’t to optimize the post-purchase screen in isolation, it’s to get the moment after someone subscribes right, because that sets the tone for the entire relationship.

Don’t skip this onboarding moment Copy link to this section

There are many ways to approach the post-purchase screen, and not every approach will fit every app. But the one thing I’d strongly push back on is doing nothing, dropping users straight into the app, and hoping they figure it out.

At a minimum, give users clarity on what they’ve just subscribed to. Add a moment of celebration, a clear next step, or a reminder of the outcome they’re working towards. These aren’t big product investments, but they can make a real difference to those Day 0 cancellation numbers.

You’ve already done the hard work of earning someone’s trust to the point that they’re willing to subscribe. Don’t stop guiding them the moment they do.