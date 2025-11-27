RevenueCatRevenueCat
Android Makers by droidcon 2026

Join RevenueCat at Android Makers by droidcon in Paris from April 9-10.

Androidmakers 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM – Friday, April 10, 2026 at 12:00 AM

Join the world’s Android innovators for two days of breakthrough talks, hands-on coding, and epic networking that will transform the way you build apps. The program will feature main-stage sessions from RevenueCat, including a talk by Deema AlShamaa, Senior Software Engineer. Be sure to stop by the RevenueCat booth to meet the team, ask your questions, and pick up exclusive RevenueCat swag.

GDC Festival of Gaming 2026
developer

GDC Festival of Gaming 2026

RevenueCat is heading to GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco, March 9–13. Join us at one of the world’s largest B2B gatherings for the games industry, bringing together game developers, creators, marketers and industry leaders shaping the future of gaming.

March 9 – March 13, 2026San Francisco, California, USA
iosConfSG 2026
developer

iOSConfSG 2026

Join RevenueCat at iOSConf SG 2026 in Singapore from January 21–23.

January 21 – January 23, 2026Singapore
Business of Apps Berlin 2025
developer

Business of Apps Berlin 2025

Join RevenueCat at Business of Apps Berlin (formerly App Promotion Summit Berlin) for a powerhouse day of app growth insights and conversations.

November 27, 2025Berlin, Germany

