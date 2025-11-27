Android Makers by droidcon 2026

developer

Join RevenueCat at Android Makers by droidcon in Paris from April 9-10.

Join the world’s Android innovators for two days of breakthrough talks, hands-on coding, and epic networking that will transform the way you build apps. The program will feature main-stage sessions from RevenueCat, including a talk by Deema AlShamaa, Senior Software Engineer. Be sure to stop by the RevenueCat booth to meet the team, ask your questions, and pick up exclusive RevenueCat swag.