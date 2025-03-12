developer

Join us at AndroidMakers 2025, the largest gathering of Android developers, where industry leaders share insights, trends, and expertise through tech talks, hands-on codelabs, and workshops.

AndroidMakers 2025 brings together over 80 tech talks, workshops, and codelabs to shape the future of Android development. Connect with top speakers from Android teams across France, Europe, the US, and beyond, as they share their expertise and insights. This conference offers a unique opportunity to learn from the best, collaborate with fellow developers, and explore the latest trends, all while celebrating the vibrant Android community. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your Android development skills and network with industry professionals!

RC Talk

Title: Pricing It Right: Exploring Tendencies in Monetization

Speaker: Tomas Riauka