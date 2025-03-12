RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
developer

AndroidMakers 2025

Join us at AndroidMakers 2025, the largest gathering of Android developers, where industry leaders share insights, trends, and expertise through tech talks, hands-on codelabs, and workshops.

Get tickets
Androidmakers 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Friday, April 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM

AndroidMakers 2025 brings together over 80 tech talks, workshops, and codelabs to shape the future of Android development. Connect with top speakers from Android teams across France, Europe, the US, and beyond, as they share their expertise and insights. This conference offers a unique opportunity to learn from the best, collaborate with fellow developers, and explore the latest trends, all while celebrating the vibrant Android community. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your Android development skills and network with industry professionals!

RC Talk

Title: Pricing It Right: Exploring Tendencies in Monetization

Speaker: Tomas Riauka

Tomas Riauka

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

try! Swift Tokyo
developer

try! Swift 2025

Immerse yourself in the world of Swift programming at try! Swift Tokyo 2025, where developers from across the globe gather for hands-on workshops and expert-led sessions.

April 10 – April 11, 2025Tokyo, Japan
App Growth Summit Tokyo 2025
growth

App Growth Summit Tokyo 2025

Experience Japan's premier app growth event featuring 30+ expert speakers sharing strategies for success in the competitive mobile market. Event conducted in Japanese with English translation services available.

April 10, 2025Tokyo, Japan
painkiller or vitamin webinar
webinar

Is your app a painkiller or a vitamin?

Do users see your app as a must-have or just a nice-to-have? The difference is critical for growth. Painkillers solve urgent problems, making them indispensable. Vitamins are useful but easy to drop. Knowing where your app stands - and how to shift perception - can transform your retention and revenue.

March 12, 2025Online

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study