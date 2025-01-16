developer

Immerse yourself in the future of mobile growth alongside 200+ industry leaders at App Growth Summit NYC 2025, where groundbreaking strategies meet unparalleled networking opportunities.

App Growth Summit NYC 2025 is a must-attend event for app growth marketers, brand marketers, and developers looking to scale their app business. This year’s edition brings together over 200 app experts for 12+ carefully curated sessions packed with essential strategies for app marketing, growth, and retention. With 2025 ushering in major advancements in full-funnel app growth strategy, we’ve designed this event to cover everything from A to Z—right in the heart of the Big Apple. Join us for impactful content, actionable insights, and an after-party to wrap up the day.

RC Talk:

Title: “How to use Behavioral Segmentation to Increase Paywall Conversion”

Speaker: Brennan Knotts