developer

Dive into the latest app growth strategies and insights at App Growth Summit Paris 2025. Spend the day learning, sharing, and networking with fellow app builders and marketers

App Growth Summit Paris is back for its third year, bringing together top app growth experts for a day of insightful talks, interactive sessions, and meaningful connections. Join us and 200+ industry leaders to learn from expert speakers, engage in curated discussions, and exchange ideas with peers. It’s a great opportunity to discover new strategies and stay ahead in the ever-evolving app growth landscape. If you’re looking to scale your app across the full funnel, this is the place to be!