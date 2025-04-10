RevenueCatRevenueCat
App Promotion Summit London

Europe’s leading app marketing conference, App Promotion Summit London, is back! Join us and top app growth experts to explore the latest strategies for acquiring, engaging, and retaining users.

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 12:00 AM

London’s app growth community and global industry leaders are gathering for a full day of in-person insights, networking, and actionable strategies at App Promotion Summit London. Explore the entire app growth funnel through expert-led talks, panels, roundtables, and workshops. With dedicated specialty zones, you can customize your experience and focus on the topics that matter most to you. Join us to connect with the brightest minds in mobile and discover innovative strategies for building and scaling successful apps!

Plus, we’re giving a talk:

Title: 10 Ideas to Grow Your Revenue in 2025

Speaker: Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

