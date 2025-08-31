RevenueCatRevenueCat
App Promotion Summit New York 2025

RevenueCat taking the stage at App Promotion Summit NYC to share the latest insights on growing subscription apps.

APS New York 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Join us for “The State of Subscription Apps Game Show: Play, Learn, Cash Out” with Brennan Knotts, Customer Success at RevenueCat. Test your subscription app knowledge in this interactive session — whether you’re a seasoned pro or brand new to the space, you’ll expand your expertise and get practical tips to optimize pricing, reduce churn, and maximize lifetime value. Afterward, stop by our booth to connect with the team, swap strategies, and grab some exclusive RevenueCat swag.

RC Talk

Title: The State of Subscription Apps Game Show: Play, Learn, Cash Out

Speaker: Brennan Knotts, Customer Success at RevenueCat

Brennan Knotts

DroidKaigi
developer

DroidKaigi 2025

We’re heading to DroidKaigi 2025 in Tokyo, September 10–12, for three days of Android innovation, networking, and community.

September 10 – September 12, 2025Tokyo, Japan
AGS SF 2025
developer

App Growth Summit SF 2025

Catch us at App Growth Summit SF on September 10! We’re excited to join a full day of conversations focused on the future of mobile app growth.

September 10, 2025San Francisco, CA
iPlayground 2025
developer

iPlayground 2025

Meet RevenueCat at iPlayground 2025 in Taiwan! We’ll be at our booth all weekend answering questions and connecting with Apple platform developers.

August 30 – August 31, 2025Taipei City, Taiwan

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, Photoroom
