App Promotion Summit New York 2025

developer

RevenueCat taking the stage at App Promotion Summit NYC to share the latest insights on growing subscription apps.

Join us for “The State of Subscription Apps Game Show: Play, Learn, Cash Out” with Brennan Knotts, Customer Success at RevenueCat. Test your subscription app knowledge in this interactive session — whether you’re a seasoned pro or brand new to the space, you’ll expand your expertise and get practical tips to optimize pricing, reduce churn, and maximize lifetime value. Afterward, stop by our booth to connect with the team, swap strategies, and grab some exclusive RevenueCat swag.

RC Talk

Title: The State of Subscription Apps Game Show: Play, Learn, Cash Out

Speaker: Brennan Knotts, Customer Success at RevenueCat