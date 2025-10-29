Business of Apps Berlin 2025

developer

Join RevenueCat at Business of Apps Berlin (formerly App Promotion Summit Berlin) for a powerhouse day of app growth insights and conversations.

We’re excited to be part of Europe’s premier event for app marketing, growth, product, and revenue teams, taking place at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

Stop by our booth to learn how RevenueCat can accelerate your monetization strategy—and grab some of the best swag at the event! Don’t miss our session with Rik Haandrikman, VP of Growth at RevenueCat, as he shares actionable insights on driving sustainable app growth.

Whether your focus is user acquisition, retention, or revenue optimization, come chat with the team to see how RevenueCat can power your next stage of growth.