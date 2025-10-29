RevenueCatRevenueCat
Business of Apps Berlin 2025

Join RevenueCat at Business of Apps Berlin (formerly App Promotion Summit Berlin) for a powerhouse day of app growth insights and conversations.

Thursday, November 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM

We’re excited to be part of Europe’s premier event for app marketing, growth, product, and revenue teams, taking place at the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin.

Stop by our booth to learn how RevenueCat can accelerate your monetization strategy—and grab some of the best swag at the event! Don’t miss our session with Rik Haandrikman, VP of Growth at RevenueCat, as he shares actionable insights on driving sustainable app growth.

Whether your focus is user acquisition, retention, or revenue optimization, come chat with the team to see how RevenueCat can power your next stage of growth.

Flutter Kaigi 2025
developer

FlutterKaigi brings together developers and industry experts to share insights, best practices, and the latest innovations in the Flutter ecosystem. Join RevenueCat on-site for exclusive swag, great conversations, and a can’t-miss technical session from Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate.

November 13, 2025Tokyo, Japan
droidcon London 2025
developer

We’re excited to be at droidcon London on October 30–31! This flagship Android developer conference brings together top engineers, product leaders, and innovators for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest in Android development.

October 30 – October 31, 2025London
AGS Barcelona 2025
growth

Join RevenueCat at App Growth Summit Barcelona on October 29!

October 29, 2025Barcelona, Spain

