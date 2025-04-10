Deep Dish Swift 2025
Grab a slice with us at Deep Dish Swift 2025, Chicago’s premier Swift developer conference, uniting developers of all levels from around the world.
Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Founded in 2022 by RevenueCat’s very own Josh Holtz, Deep Dish Swift has quickly become a premier Swift developer conference. Featuring a half-day of indie development talks, two full days of Swift and iOS sessions, live podcast recordings, music, and more, this event offers an incredible opportunity to learn from a vibrant community of developers and diverse speakers. Whether you’re an indie dev or part of a larger team, you’ll gain valuable insights and connections to help you level up your skills.