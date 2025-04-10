developer

Grab a slice with us at Deep Dish Swift 2025, Chicago’s premier Swift developer conference, uniting developers of all levels from around the world.

Founded in 2022 by RevenueCat’s very own Josh Holtz, Deep Dish Swift has quickly become a premier Swift developer conference. Featuring a half-day of indie development talks, two full days of Swift and iOS sessions, live podcast recordings, music, and more, this event offers an incredible opportunity to learn from a vibrant community of developers and diverse speakers. Whether you’re an indie dev or part of a larger team, you’ll gain valuable insights and connections to help you level up your skills.