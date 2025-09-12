developer

RevenueCat is joining droidcon Berlin 2025 to help Android developers grow their skills and boost their app revenue.

Swing by the RevenueCat booth to see how our SDK and backend tools make adding in-app purchases and subscriptions seamless. Be sure to catch “Monetize your Android app the right way” with Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate at RevenueCat. In this session, you’ll discover proven strategies for boosting app revenue — from knowing when to use subscriptions vs. one-time purchases, to fine-tuning pricing, optimizing the user experience, and staying compliant. Walk away with practical tactics you can put to work immediately to grow your app’s bottom line.