droidcon London 2025

We’re excited to be at droidcon London on October 30–31! This flagship Android developer conference brings together top engineers, product leaders, and innovators for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest in Android development.

Stop by the RevenueCat booth to grab swag and chat with our team about app monetization. Don’t miss our very own Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, as he hosts Monetize Your Android App the Right Way. In this session, Perttu will show you how to integrate in-app purchases with minimal friction and maximum impact, dive into strategies from subscriptions to one-time purchases, and share key insights on pricing, user experience, and compliance.

Title: Monetize your Android app the right way