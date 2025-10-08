RevenueCatRevenueCat
droidcon London 2025

We’re excited to be at droidcon London on October 30–31! This flagship Android developer conference brings together top engineers, product leaders, and innovators for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest in Android development.

droidcon London 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Friday, October 31, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Stop by the RevenueCat booth to grab swag and chat with our team about app monetization. Don’t miss our very own Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, as he hosts Monetize Your Android App the Right Way. In this session, Perttu will show you how to integrate in-app purchases with minimal friction and maximum impact, dive into strategies from subscriptions to one-time purchases, and share key insights on pricing, user experience, and compliance.

RC Talk

Title: Monetize your Android app the right way

Perttu

AGS Barcelona 2025
growth

App Growth Summit Barcelona 2025

Join RevenueCat at App Growth Summit Barcelona on October 29!

October 29, 2025Barcelona, Spain
AGS London 2025
developer

App Growth Summit London 2025

RevenueCat is taking the stage at App Growth Summit London 2025, a premier event for app growth leaders and innovators.

October 9, 2025London, England
ReactConf 2025
developer

React Conf 2025

RevenueCat is heading to React Conf 2025 in Henderson, Nevada! Stop by our booth for swag, prizes, and to see how we make subscription infrastructure simple for React developers.

October 7 – October 8, 2025Henderson, Nevada, United States

