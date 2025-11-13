iosConfSG 2026

developer

Join RevenueCat at iOSConf SG 2026 in Singapore from January 21–23.

As one of the largest gatherings of Apple developers in Asia—and created by iOS developers for the community—this conference brings together builders from across the region. Hosted at the NUS University Cultural Centre, the program will feature main stage sessions from RevenueCat, including Developer Advocate Charlie Chapman. Be sure to visit our booth to meet the team, ask questions, and pick up exclusive RevenueCat swag!