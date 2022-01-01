Send in-app purchase events to mParticle
Sync in-app purchase events like trial starts, subscriptions, cancelations, and more from iOS and Android to mParticle.
Use the mParticle integration to:
Power analytics
Easily connect IAP events to your analytics stack
Improve engagement
Power push notifications or emails to subscibers that aren't using particular features
Win back users
Send discount codes to users that have recently canceled
Events
Using our mParticle integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.