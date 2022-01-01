Send in-app purchase events to mParticle

Using our mParticle integration you can connect the following events:

Initial Purchase The first purchase of an auto-renewing subscription product that does not contain a free trial.

Trial Started The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.

Trial Converted When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.

Trial Cancelled When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.

Renewal When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.

Cancellation When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.

Uncancellation When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.

Non Subscription Purchase The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.

Billing Issues There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).

Expiration A subscription has expired and access should be removed.