Send in-app purchase events to a Slack channel
RevenueCat can send a message to your Slack channel any time an in-app purchase event happens in your iOS or Android app.
With our Slack integration you can:
Send conversion notifications
Post a message every time a new subscription is started.
Proactively deal with churn
Notify a channel whenever billing errors occur.
Keep your team informed
Keep a pulse on your app business directly in Slack.
Events
Using our Slack integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.