Send in-app purchase events to Statsig
RevenueCat can automatically send billing, subscription, and revenue metrics from iOS and Android to your Statsig project.
Use the Statsig integration to:
Measure revenue impact
Compute how every new product improvement impacts your business metrics.
Power feature gates
Simplify setting up Feature Gates and be able to automatically A/B test new features.
Enable deeper analysis
Get cancelation and renewal data even without app opens.
Events
Using our Statsig integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.Try it now