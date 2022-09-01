RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
Affiliate Partner Program

Earn 15% recurring revenue for every referral

  • One-time cash bonuses in addition to the 15% recurring revenue for Enterprise referrals
  • Pricing discounts for your referrals (only available to RevenueCat Partners)
  • Dedicated priority support channels for partners
  • Enablement resources to help with training, selling, and marketing
Become a Partner

Here’s how much you could be earning

Pro plan

  • refer 1 customer

    $240

    and up
  • refer 5 customers

    $1,200

    and up

Scale plan

  • refer 1 customer

    $1,000

    and up
  • refer 5 customers

    $5,000

    and up

Enterprise

  • refer 1 customer

    $15,000

    and up in addition to a $1,000 sales rep incentive bonus
  • refer 5 customers

    $75,000

    and up in addition to a $5,000 sales rep incentive bonus

Get paid for what you do best: Helping your clients build and grow their mobile subscription business

  • 1

    Sign up as a RevenueCat Partner (it’s free!)

  • 2

    Set up RevenueCat for your clients (or work with us to do so)

  • 3

    Let us know and get paid! 🤑

Get started today

Why agencies like Applica Agency choose RevenueCat for clients as their go to subscription management solution

Applica’s Head of Growth Services, Mykyta Kopyltsov, highlighted four key reasons why they now use RevenueCat with their clients:

  • No other tool satisfies all of their needs

    There are alternatives to using RevenueCat, but none tick all of their boxes. RevenueCat is a platform that provides analytics, integrations, and tools to empower you to best support your customer’s development needs.

  • RevenueCat is easy to integrate

    The “SDK is straightforward… and doesn’t take a lot of developer effort to support all the platforms you can have.” There are also lots of pre-built integrations that their team find valuable, such as with Amplitude.

  • Subscription handling is hard

    Subscription handling is one of the hardest parts of any mobile product. It’s hard to build your solution to handle the subscriptions, to evaluate their performance, and to experiment, that’s why we recommend RevenueCat.

  • There’s pre-built trust

    RevenueCat has built a name for itself, has a large base of recognisable customers, and has a “history of successes”. This reputation makes RevenueCat an easy sell with Applica’s clients — the trust is already there.

view more testimonials

"RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently."

David He
David He, Notion, Software Engineer

Join our growing partner community

Sign up now

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study