What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Why your onboarding experience might be too short
Growth

In health & fitness apps, onboarding experiences have been getting longer and longer. Will your app benefit from doing the same?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

August 24, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Steve P. Young
Growth

And why many of the top apps in your category probably are.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 23, 2023

Kvrocks: How we replicate a write-heavy dataset in real time
Engineering

Discover how we transformed our data architecture to manage write-heavy datasets

Tony Cosentini

Tony Cosentini

August 21, 2023

How we hire at RevenueCat
Company

Prepare to join our mission to help developers make more money.

Rachel Wright

Rachel Wright

August 16, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Vince Mayfield, CEO of Talking Parents
Growth

When growth meets grit: how TalkingParents grew to $10m ARR.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 09, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Growth

Churn-proof your app with early detection.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

August 08, 2023

Indies: A Cat's Eye View "How I use RevenueCat to offer users frictionless free trials in my app Personal Best"
Engineering

Discover how indie dev Shaun transformed his app's growth by building a ramp, not a wall.

Shaun Donnelly

Shaun Donnelly

July 27, 2023

New Sub Club podcast episode with Thomas Petit, app growth consultant
Growth

Set goals before you start, understand your users, and get radical with your creative testing.

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 26, 2023

Growth

And how to overcome the challenge of converting users when the free product is so good.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 25, 2023

Trusted Entitlements: Making MiTM attacks a thing of the past
Engineering

Safeguarding IAPs and premium features with cryptography and RevenueCat’s latest security feature

Nacho Soto
Toni Rico

Nacho Soto and Toni Rico

July 19, 2023

Growth

Strava’s Jason van der Merwe shares how testing is key to growth and why creating space for every idea drives better decisions.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 13, 2023

Achieving mission & profit with freemium — Podcast with Erin Webster-Shaller and Paul Apollo, Lose It!
Growth

Lose It!'s winning strategy for growing to 50 million users organically and turning free users into subscribers.

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 12, 2023

