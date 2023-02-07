RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Engineering

We launched improved cohort comparisons in ‘Charts’

These additions to RevenueCat Charts make it even easier to analyze data over time

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

March 13, 2023

Growth

“I can’t speak enough to how important marketing automation is…” — Podcast with onX’s Ryan Watson

Plus: the TikTokification of video ads, increasing value with partnerships, and why influencer marketing should be a full-funnel tactic.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 08, 2023

Company

Want to write for the RevenueCat blog?

Here's how you can — and why you might want to.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 07, 2023

Growth

Is localization the next great growth opportunity for subscription apps?

With some countries seeing up to 31% YoY growth, now's the time to go international.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 01, 2023

Engineering

RevenueCat now supports Unity Package Manager

To make our Unity SDK even easier to use, it's now available using UPM — but the asset package is still available.

Toni Rico

Toni Rico

February 23, 2023

22 growth and monetization insights for subscription apps — Podcast with Babbel's Sylvain Gauchet
Growth

22 growth and monetization insights for subscription apps — Podcast with Babbel’s Sylvain Gauchet

Over 60 minutes of insights from experts around the world — dissected and discussed.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 22, 2023

Engineering

How we migrated our SDK docs to DocC at RevenueCat

The transition wasn't difficult and we've seen a great improvement.

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

February 15, 2023

Growth

How to optimize subscription apps with CRM

Learn how CRM can help you solve user problems, boost retention, and unlock additional revenue.

Pierre Neau

Pierre Neau

February 14, 2023

Engineering

Reliability at RevenueCat

I think we’ll build a more reliable IAP service than anybody else can. Here are the preventions and mitigations that will help us achieve this.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 13, 2023

Growth

Is 2023 the year of opportunity for subscription apps? Podcast with data.ai’s Lexi Sydow

Why localization might be key to unlocking new subscription app growth.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 09, 2023

Company

Why We’re Customer Obsessed (And You Should Be Too)

"Be customer obsessed" are not empty words — they're central to our philosophy.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 08, 2023

Engineering

Introducing ReceiptParser for Apple Platforms

A new open-source Swift-only package for parsing StoreKit receipts locally.

Nacho Soto

Nacho Soto

February 07, 2023

