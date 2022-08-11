RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 20

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Apple fiscal calendar
Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2023
Growth

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2023

Some important dates to mark on your calendar

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 26, 2022

Meet the Cats of RevenueCat
Company

Meet the Cats of RevenueCat

Say hello to our pawfect teammates

Rachel Wright

Rachel Wright

September 21, 2022

Flutter tutorial
Flutter In-App Purchase Tutorial
Engineering

Flutter In-App Purchase Tutorial

Learn how to configure monthly and yearly subscriptions

Dave Faliskie

Dave Faliskie

September 20, 2022

Getting started with RevenueCat
You’ve Shipped With RevenueCat, Now What?
Growth

You’ve Shipped With RevenueCat, Now What?

Our quick getting started guide

Brennan Knotts

Brennan Knotts

September 16, 2022

subscription app benchmarks
Understanding Subscription App Benchmarks
Growth

Understanding Subscription App Benchmarks

And take a pulse on your mobile app business

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 07, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

one year renewal rates
Growth

How many subscribers should you expect after one year?

Average retention rates at the end of one year

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

September 07, 2022

App Store payments and revenue reporting
Understanding App Store Payments and Revenue Reporting
Growth

Understanding App Store Payments and Revenue Reporting

A chat with Ariel Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Appfigures

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 31, 2022

scale your app marketing team from scratch
Scaling App Marketing Teams from Scratch
Growth

Scaling App Marketing Teams from Scratch

The top app's CMO shares brand marketing strategies in a post-IDFA world

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 25, 2022

Envoy buffering investigation
400 Errors When Migrating from NGINX to Envoy
Engineering

400 Errors When Migrating from NGINX to Envoy

A look into the work our core infrastructure team does

Mario de Frutos

Mario de Frutos

August 17, 2022

does Apple keep its commission
Does Apple Keep its Commission After You Refund a Purchase?
Growth

Does Apple Keep its Commission After You Refund a Purchase?

We did a little sleuthing and here's our answer

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 16, 2022

Renewal rates of monthly vs annual subscriptions
How Subscription Duration Impacts Renewal Rates
Growth

How Subscription Duration Impacts Renewal Rates

We analyzed 10,000+ apps to find out

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

August 16, 2022

ASA campaigns
How do I measure Apple Search Ads campaigns?
Growth

How do I measure Apple Search Ads campaigns?

Tracking, charting, and analyzing your ASA campaigns

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

August 11, 2022

