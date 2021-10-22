RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

How to Think About Recurring Revenue
Growth

How to Calculate Recurring Revenue

More app developers are considering how to incorporate recurring revenue into their applications.

Andy Boedo

February 02, 2022

Optimize App Revenue Using Statsig and RevenueCat
Growth

Optimize App Revenue Using Statsig and RevenueCat

Run tests and optimize your revenue and growth.

Marcos Arribas

January 31, 2022

Analyze Subscription Lifecycle Data Across Every Platform
Growth

How to Manage Cross-Platform Subscriptions

Building better cross-platform experiences

David Barnard

January 25, 2022

Migrating our Objective-C SDK to Swift
Engineering

Migrating our Objective-C SDK to Swift

Let’s talk about our decision to migrate

Joshua Liebowitz

January 20, 2022

How Do Apple Offer Codes Work?
Engineering

Create and Track Offer Codes for Your iOS App

Let's journey through set up, redemption, and tracking

Sunny Manik

January 11, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Mobile Subscription Predictions for 2022
Growth

Mobile Subscription Predictions for 2022

Payments, regulation, growth models, and new innovative ideas

Thomas Petit

January 03, 2022

The "Reply Already Submitted" Crash
Engineering

The “Reply Already Submitted” Crash

A look inside how the SDK team at RevenueCat works

Maddie Beyl

December 17, 2021

Using Entitlements for Feature Flags
Engineering

App Feature Flags Using Entitlements

Entitlements aren’t limited to in-app purchases

Cody Kerns

December 14, 2021

SOC 2 Type II Compliance and Why It Matters
Engineering

SOC 2 Type II Compliance and Why It Matters

Our journey and the path forward

Miguel Carranza

December 07, 2021

What Apps Are We Missing Out On?
Growth

What Apps Are We Missing Out On?

And why App Store payment rules stifles innovation

Jacob Eiting

November 30, 2021

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Engineering

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT

Learnings from Eric Crowley’s 2021 Report on Customer Subscription Software

David Barnard

November 16, 2021

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%
Growth

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%

Dates, details, and what else this change might mean

David Barnard

October 22, 2021

