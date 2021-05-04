RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 24

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know
Growth

Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know

What we know and don’t know

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

October 08, 2021

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2022
Growth

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2022

Important dates to mark on your calendar

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 27, 2021

Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement
Growth

Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement

Here's what you can expect

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 20, 2021

What is RevenueCat?
Growth

What is RevenueCat?

A Guide for Non-Developers

Dylan Hamilton

Dylan Hamilton

August 24, 2021

The case for location-independent salaries
Company

The case for location-independent salaries

Our equal pay for equal work compensation philosophy

Miguel Carranza

Miguel Carranza

July 23, 2021

Engineering

Replicating a PostgreSQL Cluster to Redshift with AWS DMS

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Jesús Sánchez

Jesús Sánchez

July 20, 2021

How to Get Cross-Platform Subscriptions Right
Engineering

How to Get Cross-Platform Subscriptions Right

Common issues, inconsistencies, and edge cases

David Barnard

David Barnard

July 01, 2021

What You Need to Know About India’s New Subscription Rules
Engineering

What You Need to Know About India’s New Subscription Rules

App store changes that may affect your business

Sharif Moustafa

Sharif Moustafa

June 16, 2021

An overview of StoreKit 2
Engineering

An overview of StoreKit 2

Learn about the tools and APIs announced at WWDC

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

June 15, 2021

New Developer-Friendly Pricing and Our Series B
Company

New Developer-Friendly Pricing and Our Series B

New pricing, new features, new funding, new faces

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

May 27, 2021

In-App Purchases Updates from Google I/O 2021
Engineering

In-App Purchases Updates from Google I/O 2021

Google I/O has come and gone, and day one has got us revving to keep up with the latest announcements!

Maddie Beyl

Maddie Beyl

May 21, 2021

Implement Apple Family Sharing in Your iOS App
Engineering

Implement Apple Family Sharing in Your iOS App

How to Support and Test iOS Family Sharing in Your Apps

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

May 04, 2021

