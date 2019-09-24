RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 26

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

StoreKit Testing Improvements in iOS 14
Engineering

StoreKit Testing Improvements in iOS 14

A TLDR of the new StoreKit testing features announced at WWDC 2020

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

June 23, 2020

StoreKit With and Without RevenueCat
Engineering

StoreKit With and Without RevenueCat

StoreKit isn’t fun, but don’t take it from us – let Tyler tell you.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 01, 2020

Cashing Out: How to Sell Your App
Growth

How to sell your mobile app

Everything I wish I knew when selling my first app

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 30, 2020

The Ultimate Guide to iOS Subscription Testing
Engineering

The ultimate guide to iOS subscription testing

Find and fix bugs so you don’t lose money due to issues in your subscription code.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 31, 2020

Automated Cancellation Surveys using Zapier + RevenueCat
Engineering

Send a subscription cancelation email to app users

Email users a customized feedback survey when they unsubscribe from a free trial.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

March 18, 2020

Apple's 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Growth

Apple’s 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates

Apple’s fiscal calendar and payment dates are a mystery to most App Store developers. Not anymore!

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 20, 2020

In-app Purchases on watchOS
Engineering

Apple Watch In-App Purchases

A first look at Apple's StoreKit support on watchOS 6.2

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 12, 2020

The Types of In-App Purchases
Engineering

Business Models for Your Mobile App

Entitlements, offerings, and products, OH MY!

Sharif Moustafa

Sharif Moustafa

January 30, 2020

Post Mortem: App Store Outage on January 24th, 2020
Engineering

Post Mortem: App Store Outage on January 24th, 2020

A breakdown of the outage and steps we're taking at RevenueCat to respond better next time.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 27, 2020

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Growth

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020

Why billion dollar Personal SaaS businesses will be built in the coming decade.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2019

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Growth

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working

A quick look at trial conversion data on iOS 13.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 09, 2019

Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Growth

Subscribers Are Your True Fans

A Brief History of App Monetization

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 24, 2019

