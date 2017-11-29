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RevenueCat blog - page 48

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The State of Subscription Apps in 10 minutes: lessons, trends, and benchmarks for 2026

Essential insights from the world’s largest subscription app dataset

Lorelei Whitman

Lorelei Whitman

March 19, 2026

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Testing In-App Purchases Ruins Your Phone
Testing In-App Purchases Ruins Your Phone
Engineering

Testing In-App Purchases Ruins Your Phone

To guarantee a good experience you must rigorously test.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 23, 2018

The Anatomy of App Store Receipts
Validating App Store Receipts without verifyReceipt
Engineering

Validating App Store Receipts without verifyReceipt

A fascinating look into how the App Store and StoreKit operate.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2018

Apple Will Reject App if You Don’t Include This Disclosure
How to Comply with Apple’s Schedule 2, Section 3.8(b)
Engineering

How to Comply with Apple’s Schedule 2, Section 3.8(b)

At WWDC 2019 Apple updated Section 3.8(b) and has let up a ton on what is required.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 09, 2018

The Case for App Patronage
The Case for App Patronage
Growth

The Case for App Patronage

The boxed software model is dead.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 04, 2018

StoreKit is Broken
StoreKit is Broken
Engineering

StoreKit is Broken

Apple's framework is fundamentally flawed.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

November 29, 2017

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now

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Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
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