At RevenueCat, we get a front-row seat to what separates the apps that scale from the ones that stall. We see the pricing experiments that work, the paywalls that convert, and the retention strategies that keep users coming back month after month. We wanted to package those insights into something builders can learn from directly – so we’re launching StartApp School, a completely free educational resource to help you turn your app into a profitable, lasting business.

We’ve partnered with operators who’ve done this work firsthand to build practical, strategy-focused courses covering the pillars of app growth. No fluff, no theory for theory’s sake — just the frameworks and decisions that matter at each stage.

Four courses, available now Copy link to this section

We’re launching with four courses that cover the ground where most apps either break through or break down: monetization, acquisition, retention, and product strategy.

Finding the idea worth building Copy link to this section

Most apps don’t fail because of bad code – they fail because nobody validated whether people would pay. Daphne Tideman (Growth Advisor & Consultant) walks you through finding your niche, pressure-testing willingness to pay, and building a launch roadmap that doesn’t waste your first six months.

Turning your paywall into a revenue engine Copy link to this section

Most apps leave serious money on the table at the paywall. Vahe Baghdasaryan (Founder & CEO, Tangent) breaks down the psychology behind when and why users pay, and teaches you how to run repeatable pricing and placement experiments that compound over time.

Acquiring users without burning your budget Copy link to this section

Paid UA is easy to start and expensive to get wrong. Natalia Drozd (Marketing & Growth Lead) covers how to pick the right channels, build creatives that actually convert, and scale spend without watching your CAC spiral out of control.

Keeping the users you already have Copy link to this section

Acquisition gets the glory, but retention pays the bills. Alice Muir Kocourková (Growth Consultant) teaches you how to build lifecycle messaging that converts free users, reduces churn, and wins back the ones who slipped away.

Built for people who are already busy Copy link to this section

Each course is made up of short video lessons you can work through at your own pace – binge a full course in an afternoon or knock out one lesson over coffee. Complete a course and pass the quizzes to earn a certificate.

Test your understanding as you work through the lessons

More courses coming throughout 2026 Copy link to this section

We’re starting with four, but we’re not stopping here. We’ll be adding new courses throughout the year covering more of the problems you’re actually dealing with as you grow.

Enrollment is free and open now.

Explore StartApp School →

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