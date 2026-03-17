A no-code builder for web-to-app onboarding funnels Inside the editor Templates get you live fast Analytics that show where the money goes Who should try RevenueCat Funnels What’s included in the public beta What’s on the roadmap Get started

RevenueCat Funnels, now in public beta, lets you build web-to-app onboarding funnels with a no-code visual editor. Design multi-step screens, add branching logic, connect a web checkout, and publish to a hosted URL, all with built-in analytics to see exactly where users convert or drop off. It’s included in your RevenueCat plan at no extra cost.

The path from ad click to paying subscriber is rough. Users move through app store listings, download waits, onboarding screens, and a paywall. Each step bleeds users, and by the time someone reaches your paywall, you’ve already lost most of the people you paid to acquire.

Web-to-app funnels flip this. You capture, qualify, and convert users on the web before they ever touch the App Store. But building one has always meant stitching together landing page tools, payment processors, analytics platforms, and custom code to connect it all back to your app.

RevenueCat Funnels is now in public beta, and it replaces that entire DIY stack.

A no-code builder for web-to-app onboarding funnels Copy link to this section

RevenueCat Funnels lets you design multi-step web experiences in a visual editor, connect them with branching logic, and deploy them to a hosted URL — build and deploy without touching web development, infrastructure, or engineering queues.

If you’ve used the RevenueCat Paywall Builder, the editor will feel familiar. It’s the same drag-and-drop system, expanded into a full canvas where you connect multiple screens into complete acquisition journeys.

Here’s what the end-user experience looks like: a prospect clicks your ad, lands on your funnel, taps through onboarding screens and survey questions, hits a web checkout, and completes their purchase. They get a Redemption Link, download your app, tap the link, and their subscription is already active.

Inside the editor Copy link to this section

You build funnels by placing steps on a canvas and connecting them. A step can be either a screen (a customizable page with text, images, buttons and surveys), a checkout (powered by RevenueCat, Paddle or soon Stripe Billing), or even your own custom authentication flow.

Connect steps with triggers like button taps or form submissions. Then layer in branching logic to personalize the journey:

Show a different offer to visitors arriving from a specific ad campaign by branching on URL parameters

Route users to different onboarding paths based on their survey answers

Detect a visitor’s country via IP and localize the experience automatically

When you’re happy with the flow, hit publish. You’ll get a hosted URL to point your ads, emails, and social posts at.

Templates get you live fast Copy link to this section

You don’t have to start from a blank canvas. RevenueCat Funnels ships with pre-built templates you can customize. Pick one, drop in your branding, tweak the copy and flow, and publish. Going from zero to a live funnel takes minutes.

Analytics that show where the money goes Copy link to this section

Every funnel includes built-in analytics right in the RevenueCat dashboard.

The General Metrics tab shows unique sessions, conversion rate, and revenue over time. Segment the data by traffic source, campaign, country, or other dimensions to understand which channels drive the highest-value subscribers.

The Step-by-Step Metrics tab breaks down conversion and drop-off at every step, so if users are dropping off at a specific screen, you’ll know exactly where to focus. This view is early in the beta and will get more detailed over time.

The analytics also include a customer lifetime selector, letting you measure revenue from a given day’s sessions over a defined window (day 0, 7-day, 14-day, and more). This is the same concept as Realized LTV in Charts, useful when you’re running trials and need to compare true ROI across campaigns.

Funnels captures UTM parameters (source, medium, campaign, content, term) automatically, so you can tie every dollar of funnel revenue back to the campaign that generated it.

Who should try RevenueCat Funnels Copy link to this section

Running paid acquisition?

Build a funnel that takes ad traffic through a quiz, presents a tailored offer, collects payment on the web, and sends users to your app with their subscription already active. You keep full attribution visibility and skip app store commissions.

Growth marketer tired of waiting on engineering?

Swap screens, test different survey questions, and adjust branching logic yourself. Check results in the analytics dashboard. Ship changes in minutes, not sprints.

Indie developer without a web team?

RevenueCat hosts everything and handles checkout through Web Billing. This makes it much easier to get started.

Running influencer or campaign-specific promotions?

Create one funnel, then add a branch where visitors with a specific campaign code see a special discount or promotional content. A single funnel can serve multiple audiences by branching on campaign codes.

What’s included in the public beta Copy link to this section

The public beta includes everything you need to build, deploy, and measure web-to-app funnels:

Visual funnel editor with drag-and-drop screen builder

Pre-built templates

Survey components (multi-select and single-select)

Branching logic based on URL params, country, browser info, and survey answers

RevenueCat Billing checkout

Paddle Billing checkout

Custom domains

Hosted deployment with a shareable URL

Redemption Links connecting web purchases to app entitlements

Analytics dashboard with conversion rates, drop-off, revenue, and customer lifetime value selector

Automatic UTM parameter tracking

Integrations with Amplitude, Mixpanel and Meta

Localization management

Autosave

Funnels is included in your RevenueCat plan at no additional fee. Purchases made through Funnels count toward your MTR, same as any other RevenueCat transaction.

What’s on the roadmap Copy link to this section

The team is building A/B testing within funnels now. The AppsFlyer integration is on the roadmap. Stripe Billing support is coming shortly after launch. More input types like email collection and freeform text are also on the way. If there is anything missing that you’d like to see us build, we’d love to hear from you.

Get started Copy link to this section

Here’s how to create your first funnel:

Set up RevenueCat Web with Paddle or RevenueCat Billing with a connected Stripe account Open the Funnels section in your RevenueCat Web dashboard Create a new funnel from a template or start from scratch Design your screens, add branching logic, and connect a checkout step Publish and share your funnel URL

The full setup guide is in the Funnels documentation.

RevenueCat Funnels is available now in public beta for RevenueCat customers. Open your dashboard and build your first funnel.