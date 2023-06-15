RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 10

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Mistakes, monetization, and millions — Podcast with Vince Mayfield
Growth

Mistakes, monetization, and millions — Podcast with Vince Mayfield

When growth meets grit: how TalkingParents grew to $10m ARR.

David Barnard

August 09, 2023

How to spot churn before it happens
Growth

How to spot churn before it happens 

Churn-proof your app with early detection.

Peter Meinertzhagen

August 08, 2023

What it takes to succeed with paid user acquisition — Podcast with Thomas Petit
Growth

What it takes to succeed with paid user acquisition — Podcast with Thomas Petit

Set goals before you start, understand your users, and get radical with your creative testing.

David Barnard

July 26, 2023

50 million users, 5 key strategies: Lessons From Lose It!
Growth

50 million users, 5 key strategies: Lessons From Lose It!

And how to overcome the challenge of converting users when the free product is so good.

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 25, 2023

Building an engineering growth team and encouraging them to test
Growth

Building an engineering growth team and encouraging them to test

Strava’s Jason van der Merwe shares how testing is key to growth and why creating space for every idea drives better decisions.

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 13, 2023

Growth

Achieving mission & profit with freemium — Podcast with Erin Webster-Shaller and Paul Apollo, Lose It!

Lose It!'s winning strategy for growing to 50 million users organically and turning free users into subscribers.

David Barnard

July 12, 2023

Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list
Growth

Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list

Subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter and you could take home eight expert-picked books.

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 11, 2023

The ultimate app growth reading list: Expert-selected books
Growth

The ultimate app growth reading list: Expert-selected books

From leadership to analytics – books that cover it all.

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 05, 2023

How Hevy tipped the scales: Insights on reaching two million downloads with Guillem Ros
Growth

How Hevy tipped the scales: Insights on reaching two million downloads with Guillem Ros

Guillem discusses the app's rapid growth without paid marketing, the power of community, and their unconventional pricing strategy.

David Barnard

June 28, 2023

9 ways to win-back users who have turned off auto-renew
Growth

9 win-back campaign ideas: Proven strategies to re-engage lapsed subscribers

Turn auto-renew cancellations into opportunities for growth with these key strategies.

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 22, 2023

A practical guide to Google app campaigns
Growth

A practical guide to Google app campaigns

Demystifying Google app campaigns: a deep-dive into the potential, challenges, and optimization strategies for app promotion success.

Thomas Petit

June 20, 2023

Growth

Subscribe to the Sub Club Newsletter for insider insights & expert advice

Sign up for the biweekly Sub Club Newsletter and stay ahead of the curve.

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 15, 2023

