What you need to know about Apple's Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Sub Club podcast episode with Alice Muir from Phiture
Alice Muir podcast: “That’s what CRM is all about, giving people that extra nudge in the right direction”
Growth

Alice Muir podcast: “That’s what CRM is all about, giving people that extra nudge in the right direction”

In this episode of the Sub Club podcast, Alice shares her top lifecycle optimization tip that even the biggest apps are missing.

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 05, 2023

Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava's Jason van der Merwe
Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava’s Jason van der Merwe
Growth

Lessons from building a 70-person growth team — Podcast with Strava’s Jason van der Merwe

You know as well as we do that running an app business is chaotic. In this podcast, learn how to embrace the chaos like Jason van der Merwe.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 22, 2023

Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok
Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok
Growth

Why localization has been so important for kids app, Pok Pok

Localization has been critical to Pok Pok's global growth. Find out why from co-founder and CEO, Melissa Cash.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 15, 2023

"I can't speak enough to how important marketing automation is…" — Podcast with onX's Ryan Watson
Growth

“I can’t speak enough to how important marketing automation is…” — Podcast with onX’s Ryan Watson

Plus: the TikTokification of video ads, increasing value with partnerships, and why influencer marketing should be a full-funnel tactic.

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 08, 2023

Is localization the next great growth opportunity for subscription apps?
Is localization the next great growth opportunity for subscription apps?
Growth

Is localization the next great growth opportunity for subscription apps?

With some countries seeing up to 31% YoY growth, now's the time to go international.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 01, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

22 growth and monetization insights for subscription apps — Podcast with Babbel's Sylvain Gauchet
Growth

22 growth and monetization insights for subscription apps — Podcast with Babbel’s Sylvain Gauchet

Over 60 minutes of insights from experts around the world — dissected and discussed.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 22, 2023

How to optimize subscription apps with CRM
How to optimize subscription apps with CRM
Growth

How to optimize subscription apps with CRM

Learn how CRM can help you solve user problems, boost retention, and unlock additional revenue.

Pierre Neau

Pierre Neau

February 14, 2023

Is 2023 the year of opportunity for subscription apps? Podcast with data.ai's Lexi Sydow
Is 2023 the year of opportunity for subscription apps? Podcast with data.ai’s Lexi Sydow
Growth

Is 2023 the year of opportunity for subscription apps? Podcast with data.ai’s Lexi Sydow

Why localization might be key to unlocking new subscription app growth.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 09, 2023

What's the Best Way to Monetize Kids Apps?
What’s the best way to monetize kids apps?
Growth

What’s the best way to monetize kids apps?

Kids app makers face many challenges — finding a suitable monetization model is one of them. Here's why subscriptions might be the best solution.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 02, 2023

How to Build a Great Kids App with Minimal Data — Podcast with Sago Mini's Brennan Clark
Growth

How to Build a Great Kids App with Minimal Data — Podcast with Sago Mini’s Brennan Clark

Sago Mini has seen over 100 million downloads — but it hasn't been easy. Kids apps have a bunch of unique challenges, and a lack of data is one of them. In this podcast, you'll learn from Sago Mini's Director of Product how it copes (and thrives).

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 25, 2023

Two Key Metrics You Won't Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks
Two Key Metrics You Won’t Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks
Growth

Two Key Metrics You Won’t Find in the State of Subscription Apps Benchmarks

We explain why we left out these metrics (LTV and CAC), what they mean, and why they're essential for all subscription apps to measure.

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

January 24, 2023

2023 In-App Subscription Benchmarks: Top quartile apps performed 3-14x better than their peers
Growth

2023 In-App Subscription Benchmarks: Top quartile apps performed 3-14x better than their peers

Presenting RevenueCat's first in-depth in-app subscription benchmark report

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2023

