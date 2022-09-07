RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 13

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Should Apps Include App Store Fees in Their Subscription Prices?
Growth

And why Twitter's approach is probably not the model to follow.

Jacob Eiting

January 17, 2023

Mobile Subscription Analytics You Need on Your Dashboard
Growth

Which mobile subscription analytics you should have on your dashboard and what they mean for your business.

Francie Fernandes

January 09, 2023

10 price test ideas for your subscription app 
Growth

Inspiration and advice for mobile app price testing.

Francie Fernandes

December 07, 2022

does Apple keep its commission
App Store Pricing System update: 700 new price points
Growth

Apple announced changes to its App Store Pricing System - Read all about it

Rik Haandrikman

December 06, 2022

What’s a good trial conversion rate for in-app subscriptions in 2022?
Growth

Benchmarking how conversion rates stack up for different trial periods. 

Traci Hirokawa

November 11, 2022

Growth

Lifecycle Analytics 101 for Subscription Apps

How to Uncover the Levers of Retention in Your App Data

Alex Gorius

November 10, 2022

How to build a referral program for your app
Growth

Tips for implementing a successful referral engine

David Barnard

October 25, 2022

Average Subscription Renewal Rates by App Category
Growth

Comparing Health & Fitness, Education, Productivity, Photo & Video, and Lifestyle.

Traci Hirokawa

October 13, 2022

Slopes Curtis Herbert
Slopes: From Indie Side-Hustle to $1M in ARR and an Apple Design Award
Growth

In conversation with founder Curtis Herbert

David Barnard

September 28, 2022

Apple fiscal calendar
Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2023
Growth

Some important dates to mark on your calendar

David Barnard

September 26, 2022

Getting started with RevenueCat
You’ve Shipped With RevenueCat, Now What?
Growth

Our quick getting started guide

Brennan Knotts

September 16, 2022

subscription app benchmarks
Understanding Subscription App Benchmarks
Growth

And take a pulse on your mobile app business

David Barnard

September 07, 2022

