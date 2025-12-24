On the podcast I talk with Alper about the competitive advantage of ignoring (some) best practices, the risk of drawing false conclusions when researching competitor ads, and why poor metrics are just facts until proven problematic.

Alper Taner has spent over a decade in mobile growth, working across a wide range of verticals and managing large marketing budgets. In this episode, he shares his insights on what it takes to drive growth in today’s ever-changing app landscape.

Focus on Data-Driven Decisions Copy link to this section

Alper emphasizes that while best practices can be helpful, they shouldn’t be followed blindly. The key is to prioritize what works for your specific app, based on your own data and current stage. Whether it’s testing creatives, bidding strategies, or incrementality, always ground your decisions in your app’s data, the same approach might not work for every account, so testing and adapting are crucial.

Don’t Rush to Call Something a Problem Copy link to this section

One of Alper’s most critical insights is the importance of understanding the facts before reacting. For example, low trial conversions may seem problematic, but they may simply reflect the business model or user acquisition strategy. Test, iterate, and diagnose before labeling something as an issue. Often, low metrics are just the starting point for valuable insights.

Creative Testing: Quality Over Quantity Copy link to this section

Alper challenges the standard approach of testing hundreds of creatives with little focus on why they work or don’t. He advocates for testing fewer creatives with strong hypotheses and focusing on what makes them successful. It’s not about the numbers—it’s about finding what resonates with your audience and optimizing accordingly. Vigorous creative testing should be both iterative and radical to uncover real winners.

Control Your Spend, Guide the Algorithm Copy link to this section

A major theme in Alper’s approach is taking control over your budget. He advises setting clear spend limits, adjusting bids based on performance, and using tools like budget caps to guide the algorithm. Don’t let platforms dictate your spend—use intelligent, strategic control to optimize your campaigns effectively.

Learn From Competitors, But Don’t Copy Copy link to this section

Alper cautions against blindly copying competitors. While it’s helpful to learn from what others are doing, the real value lies in customizing those insights for your app and audience. Competitor ads can inspire, but success comes from tailoring strategies to fit your unique goals and data.

The Importance of Accurate Data and Instrumentation Copy link to this section

Accurate data is at the heart of Alper’s marketing approach. He stresses the importance of proper data instrumentation to ensure that you can make informed decisions. Whether it’s MMP, in-app analytics, or creative performance, interpreting data accurately is essential to guiding your marketing efforts and avoiding costly mistakes.

A Holistic Approach to Testing and Learning Copy link to this section

Alper advocates for testing everything from bidding strategies to event mapping. He explains that small changes, like adjusting how events are mapped, can significantly impact performance. At the same time, always be open to radical testing—sometimes, doing the opposite of what’s commonly recommended can unlock new opportunities.

Conclusion Copy link to this section

Alper’s story is a reminder that in the world of mobile growth, success is about innovative experimentation, data-driven decisions, and constantly challenging what’s considered “best practice.” Be persistent, iterate based on results, and stay focused on long-term growth—it’s all about finding what truly works for your specific app and market.