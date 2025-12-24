Alper Taner has spent over a decade in mobile growth, working across a wide range of verticals and managing large marketing budgets. In this episode, he shares his insights on what it takes to drive growth in today’s ever-changing app landscape.
Focus on Data-Driven Decisions
Alper emphasizes that while best practices can be helpful, they shouldn’t be followed blindly. The key is to prioritize what works for your specific app, based on your own data and current stage. Whether it’s testing creatives, bidding strategies, or incrementality, always ground your decisions in your app’s data, the same approach might not work for every account, so testing and adapting are crucial.
Don’t Rush to Call Something a Problem
One of Alper’s most critical insights is the importance of understanding the facts before reacting. For example, low trial conversions may seem problematic, but they may simply reflect the business model or user acquisition strategy. Test, iterate, and diagnose before labeling something as an issue. Often, low metrics are just the starting point for valuable insights.
Creative Testing: Quality Over Quantity
Alper challenges the standard approach of testing hundreds of creatives with little focus on why they work or don’t. He advocates for testing fewer creatives with strong hypotheses and focusing on what makes them successful. It’s not about the numbers—it’s about finding what resonates with your audience and optimizing accordingly. Vigorous creative testing should be both iterative and radical to uncover real winners.
Control Your Spend, Guide the Algorithm
A major theme in Alper’s approach is taking control over your budget. He advises setting clear spend limits, adjusting bids based on performance, and using tools like budget caps to guide the algorithm. Don’t let platforms dictate your spend—use intelligent, strategic control to optimize your campaigns effectively.
Learn From Competitors, But Don’t Copy
Alper cautions against blindly copying competitors. While it’s helpful to learn from what others are doing, the real value lies in customizing those insights for your app and audience. Competitor ads can inspire, but success comes from tailoring strategies to fit your unique goals and data.
The Importance of Accurate Data and Instrumentation
Accurate data is at the heart of Alper’s marketing approach. He stresses the importance of proper data instrumentation to ensure that you can make informed decisions. Whether it’s MMP, in-app analytics, or creative performance, interpreting data accurately is essential to guiding your marketing efforts and avoiding costly mistakes.
A Holistic Approach to Testing and Learning
Alper advocates for testing everything from bidding strategies to event mapping. He explains that small changes, like adjusting how events are mapped, can significantly impact performance. At the same time, always be open to radical testing—sometimes, doing the opposite of what’s commonly recommended can unlock new opportunities.
Conclusion
Alper’s story is a reminder that in the world of mobile growth, success is about innovative experimentation, data-driven decisions, and constantly challenging what’s considered “best practice.” Be persistent, iterate based on results, and stay focused on long-term growth—it’s all about finding what truly works for your specific app and market.