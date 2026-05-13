Giordano Contestabile ran a test that showed degrading Life360's free tier would drive massive revenue — and then the executive team yelled at him for even suggesting it.

The freemium bill of rights Copy link to this section

Six months into his role as VP of Product at Life360, Giordano Contestabile ran an experiment. The numbers came back showing a massive revenue upside. He ran to the executive team, expecting a celebration. Instead, he got yelled at.

He had violated what former CEO Chris Hulls called the “freemium bill of rights” — a core set of principles dictating that certain features, particularly those related to family safety, must never be taken away from free users to force a conversion.

“The reason number one why people tell us they don’t subscribe is because the free tier is good enough,” Contestabile says. “Our philosophy is that literally we want to do something about it, but that something is not making the free tier worse — is trying to provide more value and really diversify the subscription offering.”

For an app with nearly 100 million monthly active users, that free tier is the ultimate moat. Life360 relies heavily on network effects; the app isn’t useful in “solo mode,” and the primary discovery channel is parents telling other parents. Locking core utility behind a paywall might juice short-term revenue, but it would fundamentally break the viral loop that built the company.

Why an inconclusive experiment is the only true failure Copy link to this section

To find new ways to drive revenue without degrading the free experience, Life360 had to scale its experimentation. But Contestabile doesn’t view experimentation as a series of isolated tests; he treats it as a portfolio.

The effectiveness of that portfolio comes down to three levers: velocity (how many experiments ship), win rate (what percentage succeed), and average win size. But surprisingly, Contestabile doesn’t mind a low win rate.

“The only experiments that we are sad about is an experiment that is inconclusive,” he explains. “Then we feel we wasted our time — we didn’t set up the experiment correctly or the hypothesis wasn’t right.”

A loss, on the other hand, is just data. It proves or disproves a hypothesis. Often, a losing experiment reveals that a feature didn’t work broadly, but resonated deeply with a specific cohort — like users in the suburbs who have been on the platform for a month and own a dog.

Those granular learnings feed directly into the next cycle of tests.

How ML doubled Platinum subscriptions Copy link to this section

That granular approach to segmentation recently led to one of Life360’s biggest wins.

The app offers three subscription tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Historically, the vast majority of users chose Gold. In paywall flows, it’s difficult to clearly articulate the value of all three tiers without overwhelming the user, so the team typically defaulted to presenting the Gold option.

To challenge this, the team deployed a machine learning model utilizing about 900 distinct data points to identify users with a high propensity to buy the Platinum tier. When the model detected a high-propensity user, it dynamically presented the Platinum offer instead of Gold.

The results were staggering. “It doubled the percentage of new users subscribing to Platinum,” Contestabile says. “But it did that without losing a single gold subscriber, which was super surprising.”

The model successfully identified users who wouldn’t have converted on the Gold tier anyway, but were perfectly matched for the specific benefits of Platinum.

Parents aren’t viral Copy link to this section

Not every data-driven bet pans out. Knowing that 40% of Life360’s users discovered the app through word-of-mouth — usually parents talking at school pickup — the team tried to digitize that behavior.

They built in-app referral mechanics. They offered free Silver subscriptions to users who invited friends. They tested multiple variations of sharing buttons.

“Nothing. Really failure across the board,” Contestabile admits. “And the reason is people my age, families, older people — they are not viral. Parents are not viral.”

The demographic that actually exhibits viral sharing behavior on mobile devices are teenagers. But while teens are on Life360, the parents are the ones making the purchasing and installation decisions. The team learned the hard way that you can’t force a digital referral loop onto an audience whose natural sharing behavior is entirely offline.

In the full episode, Giordano and David also discuss how Life360 incorporates physical hardware like Tile into its subscription ecosystem, why the company is pushing to make growth a mandate for every department including HR and Finance, and the strategic value of the new “pet profile” feature.

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