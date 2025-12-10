On this episode of Sub Club, Greg shares the journey of how a failed product pivoted into Burner, a mobile privacy tool that has changed the way people manage multiple phone numbers.

Greg Cohn’s journey to creating Burner began with his first app, Wrangle. The app was designed to help people find others available for phone calls, but it didn’t gain traction. However, Wrangle introduced Greg to Twilio’s API, which would later play a crucial role in Burner’s development.

More importantly, it sparked Greg’s realization of a growing problem in mobile communication: the lack of privacy. This insight led him to create Burner, an app that would redefine how people manage phone numbers and safeguard their personal information.

Focus on real needs Copy link to this section

Unlike many early-stage products that aim to cater to every possible use case, Burner began with a specific purpose: offering a solution for people who need temporary phone numbers for privacy. Greg built the app to address his own frustration with constantly having to hand out his personal number. His approach wasn’t about simply creating a flashy app but solving a real problem that users could immediately relate to.

The simplicity of the idea, combined with a focus on user needs over trends, led to Burner gaining traction quickly. Unlike other apps that try to capture attention through social media or viral loops, Burner grew because it offered something valuable: the ability to separate one’s personal and professional life seamlessly.

Iterate and build trust with your users Copy link to this section

Greg didn’t rush to raise funds for Burner. Instead, he let the product speak for itself by offering a free, easy-to-use experience right from the start. As the app gained users, Greg stayed focused on iterating based on feedback and refining the experience. As he improved the app’s features, users began sharing positive experiences, which naturally led more people to download it.

Rather than chase virality, Greg emphasized building trust through product updates and staying user-focused. By keeping core features free and offering premium options as thank-you bonuses, Greg built a loyal user base that valued the app for what it truly offered: privacy and simplicity.

A product built for the long haul Copy link to this section

As Burner continued to grow, Greg’s approach to scaling remained grounded. The app’s evolution from a paid download model to a subscription service was a natural step, but Greg didn’t focus on rapid scaling. Instead, he built a sustainable business model that prioritized user retention over short-term profits.

In the face of competitors and an increasingly crowded market, Greg’s primary goal has always been to stay authentic and focused on privacy. As the app expanded, he explored additional features, such as a VPN, to further enhance user security and privacy, demonstrating the company’s unwavering commitment to its core mission.

Conclusion Copy link to this section

From a failed app to a highly successful privacy solution, Greg’s story is a lesson in staying true to your vision and listening to your users. For anyone building a product that solves a real-world problem, this episode is a reminder that the key to success isn’t always chasing growth, but delivering consistent, meaningful value.