When you think of subscription apps, you might not immediately think of legacy media brands like Vogue or Wired. But perhaps you should! With decades of rich history and a vast portfolio of iconic publications, Condé Nast has successfully adapted to the modern subscription landscape, balancing innovation with tradition.

This week on the Sub Club podcast, we sat down with Michael Ribero, SVP, Global Consumer Revenue at Condé Nast, to discuss the strategies driving growth and engagement across their premium offerings. From running hundreds of experiments each year to navigating the complexities of free vs. paid content, Michael shares insights that can help any subscription business grow sustainably in today’s competitive market.

Value-driven growth

Much of Condé Nast’s success can be attributed to its focus on value-driven growth: continually adding new value for subscribers to keep them engaged and loyal. Michael explains that evolving an app or service over time to meet users’ changing needs is key to driving long-term retention. The company’s premium offerings are designed not only to attract new subscribers but to keep existing ones coming back for more.

Experimentation at scale

Testing is at the heart of Michael’s strategy. Running hundreds of A/B tests every year, Michael and his team at Condé Nast make data-driven decisions on everything from pricing to product features. “We don’t believe in guessing what works. Our users tell us what works,” he says. By constantly testing and iterating, they stay aligned with user needs, finding what resonates and scaling it quickly.

Retention and re-engagement

Retention is a top priority, and Michael highlights how churn isn’t always the final word. When a user’s needs change, such as when they return to the job market or explore new hobbies, they may become interested in re-subscribing. Michael shares how offering tailored win-back offers and refreshing the premium experience keeps former customers coming back for more.

Free vs. paid content

Balancing free and paid content is a delicate challenge. Michael discusses how Condé Nast ensures the free experience remains valuable while encouraging users to convert to premium plans. He also shares lessons learned from experimenting with paywalls and how making mistakes along the way ultimately leads to better results.

Building community

Michael explains how community building is crucial to Condé Nast’s strategy. By hosting real-world events and creating offline connections, the company fosters deeper engagement that extends beyond the app. This holistic approach to community helps ensure that users feel connected to the brand in meaningful ways.

The takeaway: Growth follows value

For Condé Nast, retention starts with relevance, and relevance comes from value. Every test, feature, and offer loops back to the same question: Does this make life better for the user? It’s a framework any subscription app can learn from.



Watch the full conversation on Sub Club.

