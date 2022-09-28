RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

does Apple keep its commission
App Store Pricing System update: 700 new price points
Growth

App Store Pricing System update: 700 new price points

Apple announced changes to its App Store Pricing System - Read all about it

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

December 06, 2022

App Store rejections
Postmortem for Aurora Postgres Migration November 23 2022
Engineering

Postmortem for Aurora Postgres Migration November 23 2022

A detailed breakdown of our November 23 2022 performance issues

Guillermo Pérez

Guillermo Pérez

December 05, 2022

Google Play class action developer lawsuit
An overview of Google Play Billing Library 5
Engineering

An overview of Google Play Billing Library 5

Everything you need to know about Google Play Billing Library 5

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

November 25, 2022

What’s a good trial conversion rate for in-app subscriptions in 2022?
Growth

What’s a good trial conversion rate for in-app subscriptions in 2022?

Benchmarking how conversion rates stack up for different trial periods. 

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

November 11, 2022

Lifecycle Analytics 101 for Subscription Apps
Growth

Lifecycle Analytics 101 for Subscription Apps

How to Uncover the Levers of Retention in Your App Data

Alex Gorius

Alex Gorius

November 10, 2022

Engineering

How RevenueCat’s SDK team uses Release Trains

How we automate the releases of our SDKs

Cesar de la Vega

Cesar de la Vega

October 31, 2022

Stripe for In-App Purchases
Can you use Stripe for in-app purchases?
Engineering

Can you use Stripe for in-app purchases?

Learn about when you can use Stripe and opportunities to save money on fees.

Corey Rabazinski

Corey Rabazinski

October 31, 2022

How to build a referral program for your app
Growth

How to build a referral program for your app

Tips for implementing a successful referral engine

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 25, 2022

Migrating from StoreKit 1 to StoreKit 2
Engineering

Migrating from StoreKit 1 to StoreKit 2

Now that Apple has deprecated StoreKit 1

Charlie Chapman
Nacho Soto

Charlie Chapman and Nacho Soto

October 24, 2022

Average Subscription Renewal Rates by App Category
Growth

Average Subscription Renewal Rates by App Category

Comparing Health & Fitness, Education, Productivity, Photo & Video, and Lifestyle.

Traci Hirokawa

Traci Hirokawa

October 13, 2022

The ultimate guide to Android subscription testing
Engineering

The ultimate guide to Android subscription testing

How to accurately test in-app subscriptions in your Android app

Toni Rico

Toni Rico

October 11, 2022

Slopes Curtis Herbert
Slopes: From Indie Side-Hustle to $1M in ARR and an Apple Design Award
Growth

Slopes: From Indie Side-Hustle to $1M in ARR and an Apple Design Award

In conversation with founder Curtis Herbert

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 28, 2022

