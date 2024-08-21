RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 4

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Growth

How to increase your annual subscription uptake

Inspiration from Runna, Mino, Freedom and more

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

September 19, 2024

Growth

“I don’t start working on something unless I’m confident it’s something I care about” — Christian Selig, Apollo

Exploring Apollo’s journey: from its rise to becoming Reddit’s top app to its shutdown, and what’s next for creator Christian Selig.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 18, 2024

Growth

The essential guide to TikTok Ads for subscription apps

Everything you would possibly need to know to unlock growth for your subscription app using TikTok Ads.

Lucas Moscon

Lucas Moscon

September 17, 2024

Here’s the full lineup for App Growth Annual 2024
Growth

Here’s the full lineup for App Growth Annual 2024

A one-day event packed with insights and strategies from the leading voices in mobile app growth.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

September 11, 2024

Engineering

How we built the RevenueCat SDK for Kotlin Multiplatform

Explore the architecture and key decisions behind building the RevenueCat Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, designed to streamline in-app purchases across platforms.

Jay Shortway

Jay Shortway

September 10, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Growth

Apple fiscal calendar 2025 and payment dates

Stay in sync with Apple’s financial calendar and keep track of crucial payout dates

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 09, 2024

Growth

Net Promoter Score (NPS) for subscription apps: What you need to know

How to use customer feedback from NPS surveys to drive growth

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 05, 2024

Growth

Insights from Dilip Reddy on brand defense, ROAS, and scaling for Apple Search Ads

The impact of Apple Search Ads on organic search, how to save money on brand defense, and why ROAS shouldn’t be the only thing you optimize for.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 04, 2024

Inside RevenueCat’s engineering strategy: Scaling beyond 32,000+ apps
Engineering

Inside RevenueCat’s engineering strategy: Scaling beyond 32,000+ apps

The strategies and principles that guide our global team to build reliable, developer-loved software

Miguel Carranza

Miguel Carranza

September 02, 2024

Growth

After the Ship: Why and how to launch your Ship-a-ton project on Product Hunt

Product Hunt is a great channel to find initial traction for your new app. Find out why and how to launch your app on Product Hunt, plus learn about a very special opportunity for Ship-a-ton projects

Rik Haandrikman
Gabe Perez

Rik Haandrikman and Gabe Perez

August 30, 2024

Growth

Get early access to a new subscription app benchmarking tool

Discover new growth opportunities for your app with the Subscription Value Loop benchmarking tool — powered by RevenueCat data.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

August 21, 2024

Company

Updating our Subscription Retention chart for better accuracy

Ensuring consistent retention metrics by fixing grace period handling.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

August 21, 2024

