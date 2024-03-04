RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

TAM SAM SOM for apps: Everything subscription apps need to know
Growth

What are total addressable market, serviceable addressable market, and serviceable obtainable market and how should you use them?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

April 11, 2024

How to make money on the visionOS App Store
Growth

It may not be the gold rush that the original App Store was, but now is the time for experimentation and innovation.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

April 10, 2024

How RevenueCat handles errors in Google Play’s Billing Library
Engineering

Lessons on Billing Library error handling from RevenueCat's engineering team

Cesar de la Vega

Cesar de la Vega

April 05, 2024

“Meta has a very strong algorithm… They’re good at finding your audience for you” — Marcus Burke, Independent Consultant
Growth

“Meta has a very strong algorithm… They’re good at finding your audience for you” — Marcus Burke, Independent Consultant

Marcus Burke on the past, present, and future of Meta ads.

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 03, 2024

Expanding from iOS to Android: A subscription app's guide to Android
Growth

The majority of the world’s mobile users are on Android. What are the challenges and opportunities for iOS app companies?

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

March 26, 2024

Company

RevenueCat at MAU 2024: Live Sub Club recording and Exclusive Events!

Join RevenueCat at MAU 2024, Las Vegas

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

March 23, 2024

Am I a trader? And other existential questions for developers
Growth

Am I a trader? And other existential questions for developers

Making sense of App Store Connect's latest change from Apple's DSA compliance.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

March 21, 2024

Introducing RevenueCat Billing: Web subscriptions for mobile apps, simplified
Company

Introducing RevenueCat Billing: Web subscriptions for mobile apps, simplified

Starting the journey towards a unified subscription experience across mobile and web platforms.

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

March 21, 2024

“You have so little time to capture somebody’s attention” — David Barnard, Weather Up
Growth

“You have so little time to capture somebody’s attention” — David Barnard, Weather Up

The interviewer becomes the interviewee as Charlie Chapman talks to David about lessons from a lackluster launch.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

March 20, 2024

Four months after launching my app, someone offered to buy it: Here’s why I didn’t sell
Growth

Four months after launching my app, someone offered to buy it: Here’s why I didn’t sell

Indie developer Eric Duffett takes us through the story of negotiating a deal on Shot Pattern (and what gave him the confidence to say no)

Eric Duffett

Eric Duffett

March 14, 2024

State of Subscription Apps 2024
Why I’m more excited than ever by the future of subscription apps
Company

Why I’m more excited than ever by the future of subscription apps

To sum it up, the state of subscription apps is looking great.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

March 12, 2024

RevenueCat is coming to Tokyo!
RevenueCat is coming to Tokyo for try!Swift, meetups and meetings
Company

RevenueCat is coming to Tokyo for try!Swift, meetups and meetings

Join us from March 18th in Tokyo: We'd love to meet!

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

March 04, 2024

