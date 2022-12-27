RevenueCatRevenueCat
What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Building the RC Fortress: Protecting RevenueCat against outages
Building the RC Fortress: Protecting your payments against outages

Bolstering service reliability and ensuring seamless end-to-end user experience in the face of downtime.

Antonio Borrero Granell

Antonio Borrero Granell

June 27, 2023

The RevenueCat crew at the pre- WWDC 2023 barcade party
WWDC 2023 highlights: What’s in store for subscription apps
WWDC 2023 highlights: What’s in store for subscription apps

Charlie Chapman shares his first impressions of WWDC 2023

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

June 09, 2023

Introducing offline entitlements: Uninterrupted in-app purchases
Introducing Offline Entitlements: Uninterrupted in-app purchases

When 99.9999% uptime isn’t enough.

Nacho Soto

Nacho Soto

June 02, 2023

In-app subscriptions in a Twitter clone made easy: a RevenueCat + Stream tutorial
In-app subscriptions in a Twitter clone made easy: a RevenueCat + Stream tutorial

Learn how to build a fully functioning app using SwiftUI, with in-app subscriptions, in a weekend.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 18, 2023

Google I/O 2023: the “make more money on Android” round-up
Google I/O 2023: the “make more money on Android” round-up

Catch-up on the important Android in-app monetization & growth updates from 2023's Google I/O developer conference.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 16, 2023

What you can do with RevenueCat’s new REST API

New API designed with improved developer usage in mind.

Tina Nguyen

Tina Nguyen

April 17, 2023

We launched easier cohort comparisons in RevenueCat Charts
We launched improved cohort comparisons in ‘Charts’

These additions to RevenueCat Charts make it even easier to analyze data over time

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

March 13, 2023

RevenueCat now supports Unity Package Manager
RevenueCat now supports Unity Package Manager

To make our Unity SDK even easier to use, it's now available using UPM — but the asset package is still available.

Toni Rico

Toni Rico

February 23, 2023

How we migrated our docs to DocC at RevenueCat
How we migrated our SDK docs to DocC at RevenueCat

The transition wasn't difficult and we've seen a great improvement.

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

February 15, 2023

Reliability at RevenueCat
Reliability at RevenueCat

I think we’ll build a more reliable IAP service than anybody else can. Here are the preventions and mitigations that will help us achieve this.

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

February 13, 2023

Introducing ReceiptParser for Apple Platforms
Introducing ReceiptParser for Apple Platforms

A new open-source Swift-only package for parsing StoreKit receipts locally.

Nacho Soto

Nacho Soto

February 07, 2023

The Anatomy of App Store Receipts
App Store receipt signing certificate changes in 2023
App Store receipt signing certificate changes in 2023

February 7 2023 receipt signing certificate changes for the App Store

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

December 27, 2022

