RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Engineering blog posts - page 4

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
StoreKit 2 tutorial: implementing in-app purchases in a SwiftUI app
iOS In-App Subscription Tutorial with StoreKit 2 and Swift
Engineering

iOS In-App Subscription Tutorial with StoreKit 2 and Swift

A step-by-step guide to a working SwiftUI sample app with subscriptions.

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

December 13, 2022

A/B Price Testing Guide for Mobile Apps
Engineering

A/B Price Testing Guide for Mobile Apps

Key questions and expert answers for mobile apps looking to run price testing.

Jakub Chour

Jakub Chour

December 07, 2022

Price Testing for Mobile Apps
Engineering

Price Testing for Mobile Apps

An end-to-end solution for running price experiments.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

December 07, 2022

App Store rejections
Postmortem for Aurora Postgres Migration November 23 2022
Engineering

Postmortem for Aurora Postgres Migration November 23 2022

A detailed breakdown of our November 23 2022 performance issues

Guillermo Pérez

Guillermo Pérez

December 05, 2022

Google Play class action developer lawsuit
An overview of Google Play Billing Library 5
Engineering

An overview of Google Play Billing Library 5

Everything you need to know about Google Play Billing Library 5

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

November 25, 2022

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Engineering

How RevenueCat’s SDK team uses Release Trains

How we automate the releases of our SDKs

Cesar de la Vega

Cesar de la Vega

October 31, 2022

Stripe for In-App Purchases
Can you use Stripe for in-app purchases?
Engineering

Can you use Stripe for in-app purchases?

Learn about when you can use Stripe and opportunities to save money on fees.

Corey Rabazinski

Corey Rabazinski

October 31, 2022

Migrating from StoreKit 1 to StoreKit 2
Engineering

Migrating from StoreKit 1 to StoreKit 2

Now that Apple has deprecated StoreKit 1

Charlie Chapman
Nacho Soto

Charlie Chapman and Nacho Soto

October 24, 2022

The ultimate guide to Android subscription testing
Engineering

The ultimate guide to Android subscription testing

How to accurately test in-app subscriptions in your Android app

Toni Rico

Toni Rico

October 11, 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flutter tutorial
Flutter In-App Purchase Tutorial
Engineering

Flutter In-App Purchase Tutorial

Learn how to configure monthly and yearly subscriptions

Dave Faliskie

Dave Faliskie

September 20, 2022

Envoy buffering investigation
400 Errors When Migrating from NGINX to Envoy
Engineering

400 Errors When Migrating from NGINX to Envoy

A look into the work our core infrastructure team does

Mario de Frutos

Mario de Frutos

August 17, 2022

iAd vs. AdServices
iAd vs. AdServices: What’s the Difference?
Engineering

iAd vs. AdServices: What’s the Difference?

How do these two frameworks differ, and what does this change mean for your app?

Josh Holtz

Josh Holtz

August 10, 2022

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study