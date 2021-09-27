RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 15

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

App Store Optimization Guide: Boost Your App's Visibility
A practical guide to app store optimization
Growth

A practical guide to app store optimization

Learn how to boost your app's visibility and more

Thomas Kriebernegg

Thomas Kriebernegg

May 30, 2022

Mobile Growth Stack
Early Stage Subscription App Growth Stack
Growth

Early Stage Subscription App Growth Stack

A scaled-down “MVP” of the Mobile Growth Stack to help mobile developers get started

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

April 02, 2022

AllTrails App Blog
How AllTrails Leveraged Product-Channel Fit To Scale Its Subscription App
Growth

How AllTrails Leveraged Product-Channel Fit To Scale Its Subscription App

Growth and investment takeaways from a profitable app

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 15, 2022

How to Think About Recurring Revenue
How to Calculate Recurring Revenue
Growth

How to Calculate Recurring Revenue

More app developers are considering how to incorporate recurring revenue into their applications.

Andy Boedo

Andy Boedo

February 02, 2022

Optimize App Revenue Using Statsig and RevenueCat
Optimize App Revenue Using Statsig and RevenueCat
Growth

Optimize App Revenue Using Statsig and RevenueCat

Run tests and optimize your revenue and growth.

Marcos Arribas

Marcos Arribas

January 31, 2022

Analyze Subscription Lifecycle Data Across Every Platform
Growth

How to Manage Cross-Platform Subscriptions

Building better cross-platform experiences

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 25, 2022

Mobile Subscription Predictions for 2022
Mobile Subscription Predictions for 2022
Growth

Mobile Subscription Predictions for 2022

Payments, regulation, growth models, and new innovative ideas

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

January 03, 2022

What Apps Are We Missing Out On?
What Apps Are We Missing Out On?
Growth

What Apps Are We Missing Out On?

And why App Store payment rules stifles innovation

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

November 30, 2021

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Engineering

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT

Learnings from Eric Crowley’s 2021 Report on Customer Subscription Software

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 16, 2021

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%
Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%
Growth

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%

Dates, details, and what else this change might mean

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 22, 2021

The Supreme Court’s stance on Apple vs. Epic case: What this means for App Store monetization
Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know
Growth

Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know

What we know and don’t know

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

October 08, 2021

Apple’s 2022 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2022
Growth

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates 2022

Important dates to mark on your calendar

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 27, 2021

