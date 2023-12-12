RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 7

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

“Content marketing is a long-term thing… You’re building brand and trust” — Fares Ksebati, MySwimPro
Growth

“Content marketing is a long-term thing… You’re building brand and trust” — Fares Ksebati, MySwimPro

On the podcast we talk with Fares about how to build your own content marketing machine.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 21, 2024

How to launch your app: Tips, ideas, and campaigns for a successful launch
Growth

How to launch your app: Tips, ideas, and campaigns for a successful launch

Tips and launch tactics from apps like CardPointers, Nomorobo, and Opal.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 20, 2024

Apple’s response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act: What app developers need to know
Growth

Apple’s response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act: What app developers need to know

Making sense of Apple’s sweeping changes to App Store policies in the EU

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

January 30, 2024

Paul Ganev of Surfline joins the Sub Club podcast to discuss why you need SAM and not TAM, and how to make freemium work.
“If you’re contemplating a freemium model, there’s going to be pain in the beginning” — Paul Ganev, Surfline
Growth

“If you’re contemplating a freemium model, there’s going to be pain in the beginning” — Paul Ganev, Surfline

On the Sub Club podcast Surfline's Paul Ganev discusses why you should be calculating SAM not TAM and how to make freemium work.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2024

Five app store guidelines your competitors might be breaking
Growth

Black hat ASO: Are your competitors using these tactics?

How to compete when so many apps are breaking the rules.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

January 19, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
The Supreme Court’s stance on Apple vs. Epic case: What this means for App Store monetization
Growth

The Supreme Court’s stance on Epic vs. Apple case: What this means for App Store monetization

Everything we now know about the ruling and its impact on how you’re allowed to monetize your users.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

January 17, 2024

Strategic partnerships for subscription apps: 6 tips for growth and credibility
Growth

Strategic partnerships for subscription apps: 6 tips for successful collaborations

Case studies to help you drive growth, build credibility, and deliver more value.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

January 11, 2024

Kenneth Schlenker Sub Club podcast
“If people pay, that’s a strong signal you’ve built something valuable” — Kenneth Schlenker, Opal
Growth

“If people pay, that’s a strong signal you’ve built something valuable” — Kenneth Schlenker, Opal

Scaling to $5M in ARR on paid ads, positive and negative results from 121 A/B tests, and why they still haven’t built an Android app.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 10, 2024

How to pitch your app to TechCrunch, featuring Matthew Panzarino
Growth

How to pitch your app to TechCrunch — Get featured in TechCrunch with these tips

Learn how to make your pitch stand out from 100s TechCrunch's writers receive every day.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

January 04, 2024

Matthew Panzarino, formerly Tech Crunch, on the Sub Club podcast.
“Tell stories that focus on differentiation… almost exclusively” — Matthew Panzarino, ex-TechCrunch
Growth

“Tell stories that focus on differentiation… almost exclusively” — Matthew Panzarino, ex-TechCrunch

What makes your app different, says TechCrunch's ex-Editor-in-Chief, is the key to cutting through the noise.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 02, 2024

“If you don’t have a product that people want, then nothing else matters” — Phil Carter, Elemental Growth
Growth

“If you don’t have a product that people want, then nothing else matters” — Phil Carter, Elemental Growth

Phil Carter breaks down his formula for building a successful subscription app business.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 13, 2023

App engagement metrics: 5 essential metrics for subscription apps
Growth

App engagement metrics: 5 essential metrics for subscription apps

Effective monetization begins with an engaged user base.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

December 12, 2023

