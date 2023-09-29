RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

RevenueCat blog - page 11

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
Venture capital funding vs. bootstrapping for subscription apps
Venture capital funding vs. bootstrapping for subscription apps
Growth

Venture capital funding vs. bootstrapping for subscription apps

Understanding the impact and implications of funding choices on app growth and autonomy.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

November 21, 2023

Optimizing paywall placement: The key to unlocking more app subscribers
Optimizing paywall placement: The key to unlocking more app subscribers
Growth

Optimizing paywall placement: The key to unlocking more app subscribers

Want a big boost in subscribers? It’s time to stop being so cautious with paywall placement.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

November 20, 2023

New Sub Club podcast episode with Adam Allore
Leveraging press and partnerships for user acquisition and credibility — Adam Allore, Wavve Boating
Growth

Leveraging press and partnerships for user acquisition and credibility — Adam Allore, Wavve Boating

Adam Allore reveals partnership and PR strategies on the Sub Club podcast.

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 15, 2023

Why ratings and reviews in ASO are more important than ever
Why ratings and reviews in ASO are more important than ever
Growth

Why ratings and reviews in ASO are more important than ever

Redbox Mobile's Anil Ozdemir on how recent changes in the app stores mean that it's time to have a dedicated approach to boosting ratings & reviews.

Anil Ozdemir

Anil Ozdemir

November 01, 2023

New episode with Aaron Foss on the Sub Club podcast
“I love that constraints breed creativity. That’s the way I like to build a business.” — Aaron Foss, Nomorobo
Growth

“I love that constraints breed creativity. That’s the way I like to build a business.” — Aaron Foss, Nomorobo

Discover the three growth hacks that propelled Nomorobo to an 8-figure exit in a decade

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 01, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
Cache at RevenueCat
Engineering

Scaling smoothly: RevenueCat’s data-caching techniques for 1.2 billion daily API requests

A deep-dive into the techniques that fuel our efficient cache management.

Guillermo Pérez

Guillermo Pérez

October 31, 2023

How to run a holiday sale in App Store Connect for iOS subscription apps
Growth

How to run a holiday sale in App Store Connect for iOS subscription apps

Make sure your subscription apps are ready for Black Friday and Christmas sale season.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

October 25, 2023

Aperture's Hannah Parvaz on profitably scaling performance marketing — New episode of the Sub Club podcast
Aperture’s Hannah Parvaz on profitably scaling performance marketing
Growth

Aperture’s Hannah Parvaz on profitably scaling performance marketing

And why it begins with setting the right targets and methodically working through the funnel from the top down.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 18, 2023

PR ideas: 9 ways to promote your subscription app using PR
PR ideas for apps: 9 campaign ideas to succeed when using the press for app promotion
Growth

PR ideas for apps: 9 campaign ideas to succeed when using the press for app promotion

Explore PR ideas to build brand awareness, from engaging journalists early-on to aligning app updates to calendar events.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 13, 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter

How Mojo achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ARPU in just five months 
How Mojo achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ARPU in just five months 
Growth

How Mojo achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ARPU in just five months 

Get an insider’s view of the experiments that ramped up Mojo’s ARPU to new heights.

Michal Parizek

Michal Parizek

October 12, 2023

How to build and optimize a simple influencer campaign with Branch + RevenueCat
How to quickly build a mobile app influencer campaign with Branch + RevenueCat
Growth

How to quickly build a mobile app influencer campaign with Branch + RevenueCat

Influencer marketing is a scalable and budget-friendly way to acquire new users — here's how to get started quickly.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 05, 2023

Five lessons on the journey to $10M ARR
Five lessons on the journey to $10M ARR
Growth

Five lessons on the journey to $10M ARR

Discover five lessons from Talking Parents' journey to $10M ARR — from surveying early and often, to providing premium support.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 29, 2023

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study