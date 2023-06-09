RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 14

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list
Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list
Growth

Summer reading, sorted: Win our app growth reading list

Subscribe to the Sub Club newsletter and you could take home eight expert-picked books.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 11, 2023

The ultimate app growth reading list: Expert-selected books
The ultimate app growth reading list: Expert-selected books
Growth

The ultimate app growth reading list: Expert-selected books

From leadership to analytics – books that cover it all.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

July 05, 2023

RevenueCat simplifies Google’s prepaid plans: An opportunity to expand your global subscriber base
RevenueCat simplifies Google’s prepaid plans: An opportunity to expand your global subscriber base
Engineering

RevenueCat simplifies Google’s prepaid plans: An opportunity to expand your global subscriber base

Prepaid plans offer users more control over their subscriptions — take advantage with RevenueCat’s ready support for Billing Library 5.

Tina Nguyen

Tina Nguyen

June 29, 2023

How Hevy tipped the scales: Insights on reaching two million downloads with Guillem Ros
How Hevy tipped the scales: Insights on reaching two million downloads with Guillem Ros
Growth

How Hevy tipped the scales: Insights on reaching two million downloads with Guillem Ros

Guillem discusses the app's rapid growth without paid marketing, the power of community, and their unconventional pricing strategy.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 28, 2023

Building the RC Fortress: Protecting RevenueCat against outages
Building the RC Fortress: Protecting your payments against outages
Engineering

Building the RC Fortress: Protecting your payments against outages

Bolstering service reliability and ensuring seamless end-to-end user experience in the face of downtime.

Antonio Borrero Granell

Antonio Borrero Granell

June 27, 2023

9 ways to win-back users who have turned off auto-renew
Growth

9 win-back campaign ideas: Proven strategies to re-engage lapsed subscribers

Turn auto-renew cancellations into opportunities for growth with these key strategies.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 22, 2023

A practical guide to Google app campaigns
A practical guide to Google app campaigns
Growth

A practical guide to Google app campaigns

Demystifying Google app campaigns: a deep-dive into the potential, challenges, and optimization strategies for app promotion success.

Thomas Petit

Thomas Petit

June 20, 2023

How Headspace optimized revenue by gating content — Shreya Oswal and Keya Patel, Headspace
How Headspace optimized revenue by gating content — Shreya Oswal and Keya Patel, Headspace
Growth

How Headspace optimized revenue by gating content — Shreya Oswal and Keya Patel, Headspace

In this episode, Shreya and Keya explore Headspace's freemium model evolution, mission-monetization balance, and the power of incentive-free referral programs.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 14, 2023

Everything publishers need to know about app store fees, guidelines, and compliance
Everything publishers need to know about app store fees, guidelines, and compliance
Growth

Everything publishers need to know about app store fees, guidelines, and compliance

How news and magazine apps can turn mobile readers into subscribers — without falling foul of Apple and Google.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 13, 2023

The RevenueCat crew at the pre- WWDC 2023 barcade party
WWDC 2023 highlights: What’s in store for subscription apps
Engineering

WWDC 2023 highlights: What’s in store for subscription apps

Charlie Chapman shares his first impressions of WWDC 2023

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

June 09, 2023

RevenueCat is heading to droidcon Berlin
RevenueCat is heading to Berlin for droidcon and Fluttercon
Company

RevenueCat is heading to Berlin for droidcon and Fluttercon

In town for droidcon Berlin? Discover exclusive opportunities to meet the team and get your hands on the finest swag.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 09, 2023

