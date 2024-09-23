RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 3

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Introducing the Official RevenueCat iOS App
Company

Introducing the Official RevenueCat iOS App

Stay on Top of Your Subscription Business Anytime, Anywhere

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

October 23, 2024

Understanding lifetime value (LTV) for subscription apps
Understanding lifetime value (LTV) for subscription apps
Growth

Understanding lifetime value (LTV) for subscription apps

What is LTV? Understand why it matters, its limitations, and how RevenueCat helps.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 21, 2024

The complete beginner's guide to app user testing
The complete beginner’s guide to app user testing
Growth

The complete beginner’s guide to app user testing

Everything you need to kickstart app user testing—tips, tools, and techniques.

Daphne Tideman

Daphne Tideman

October 17, 2024

Sub Club podcast: New episode with Eli Winderbaum
“Customers who reach out are the ones who care” — Eli Winderbaum, Captions
Growth

“Customers who reach out are the ones who care” — Eli Winderbaum, Captions

On the podcast: scaling app support, the importance of fast response times, and treating support like a concierge service.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 16, 2024

Implementing in-app purchases and monetizing your Roku app: A step-by-step guide
Implementing in-app purchases and monetizing your Roku app: A step-by-step guide
Engineering

Implementing in-app purchases and monetizing your Roku app: A step-by-step guide

A comprehensive guide to implementing and monetizing your Roku channel, from choosing the right strategy to technical tips and integration best practices.

Deema AlShamaa
Mark Villacampa

Deema AlShamaa and Mark Villacampa

October 14, 2024

Growth

Sunrise Wins Big with a Stellar Product Hunt Launch

Sunrise Takes the Top Spot in Our Ship-a-ton Product Hunt Launch Giveaway!

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

October 09, 2024

How 6 apps used OneSignal to win back users and cut churn
Growth

How 6 apps used OneSignal to win back users and cut churn

From gaming to fintech, see how personalized re-engagement campaigns with OneSignal are driving retention and reducing churn.

Meryl Kuwatani

Meryl Kuwatani

October 07, 2024

Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Shippie Awards!
Growth

Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Shippie Awards!

The winners of our inaugural Shippie awards, for 2024

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

October 04, 2024

"In 2024, things have probably never been better" — Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
“In 2024, things have probably never been better” — Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
Growth

“In 2024, things have probably never been better” — Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound

How consumer subscription apps are rebounding, improving retention, and leveraging Maslow’s Hierarchy to drive growth in 2024.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 02, 2024

Key insights from App Growth Annual 2024
Growth

Key insights from App Growth Annual 2024

Check out the highlights, replays, and a few gems you might’ve missed along the way.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 01, 2024

We bought a spicy audiobook app
We bought a spicy audiobook app
Company

We bought a spicy audiobook app

Thinking outside the box to help developers make more money

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

September 30, 2024

2024 Ship-a-ton Winners
Company

2024 Ship-a-ton Winners

Announcing the winners of the first RevenueCat Ship-a-ton.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

September 23, 2024

