RevenueCat blog - page 9

What you need to know about Apple's Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Building an app business is hard
Building an app business is hard
Growth

Building an app business is hard

Eight app founders share the raw truths of building an app business — from adaptation to innovation.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 29, 2024

Building mobile apps as side projects for fun, learning, and profit
Building mobile apps as side projects for fun, learning, and profit
Growth

Building mobile apps as side projects for fun, learning, and profit

Why app side projects are a win for everyone

Stuart Hall

Stuart Hall

February 26, 2024

Experts predict what's going to happen with subscription apps in 2024
Experts predict what’s going to happen with subscription apps in 2024
Growth

Experts predict what's going to happen with subscription apps in 2024

Innovation through AI, strategic approaches to user retention, and adaptation to regulatory changes are common themes.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 22, 2024

“Content marketing is a long-term thing… You’re building brand and trust” — Fares Ksebati, MySwimPro
Growth

"Content marketing is a long-term thing… You're building brand and trust" — Fares Ksebati, MySwimPro

On the podcast we talk with Fares about how to build your own content marketing machine.

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 21, 2024

How to launch your app: Tips, ideas, and campaigns for a successful launch
How to launch your app: Tips, ideas, and campaigns for a successful launch
Growth

How to launch your app: Tips, ideas, and campaigns for a successful launch

Tips and launch tactics from apps like CardPointers, Nomorobo, and Opal.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

February 20, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Engineering

Vision Pro apps powered by RevenueCat: What’s available on launch day

Over 160 of the first visionOS apps are powered by RevenueCat

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

February 02, 2024

Apple's response to the EU's Digital Markets Act: What app developers need to know
Apple’s response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act: What app developers need to know
Growth

Apple's response to the EU's Digital Markets Act: What app developers need to know

Making sense of Apple’s sweeping changes to App Store policies in the EU

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

January 30, 2024

Paul Ganev of Surfline joins the Sub Club podcast to discuss why you need SAM and not TAM, and how to make freemium work.
"If you're contemplating a freemium model, there's going to be pain in the beginning" — Paul Ganev, Surfline
Growth

"If you're contemplating a freemium model, there's going to be pain in the beginning" — Paul Ganev, Surfline

On the Sub Club podcast Surfline's Paul Ganev discusses why you should be calculating SAM not TAM and how to make freemium work.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2024

Five app store guidelines your competitors might be breaking
Black hat ASO: Are your competitors using these tactics?
Growth

Black hat ASO: Are your competitors using these tactics?

How to compete when so many apps are breaking the rules.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

January 19, 2024

The Supreme Court's stance on Apple vs. Epic case: What this means for App Store monetization
The Supreme Court’s stance on Epic vs. Apple case: What this means for App Store monetization
Growth

The Supreme Court's stance on Epic vs. Apple case: What this means for App Store monetization

Everything we now know about the ruling and its impact on how you’re allowed to monetize your users.

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

January 17, 2024

Strategic partnerships for subscription apps: 6 tips for growth and credibility
Strategic partnerships for subscription apps: 6 tips for successful collaborations
Growth

Strategic partnerships for subscription apps: 6 tips for successful collaborations

Case studies to help you drive growth, build credibility, and deliver more value.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

January 11, 2024

Kenneth Schlenker Sub Club podcast
"If people pay, that's a strong signal you've built something valuable" — Kenneth Schlenker, Opal
Growth

"If people pay, that's a strong signal you've built something valuable" — Kenneth Schlenker, Opal

Scaling to $5M in ARR on paid ads, positive and negative results from 121 A/B tests, and why they still haven’t built an Android app.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 10, 2024

