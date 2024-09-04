RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 3

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Sunrise Wins Big with a Stellar Product Hunt Launch
Growth

Sunrise Takes the Top Spot in Our Ship-a-ton Product Hunt Launch Giveaway!

Rik Haandrikman

October 09, 2024

How 6 apps used OneSignal to win back users and cut churn
Growth

From gaming to fintech, see how personalized re-engagement campaigns with OneSignal are driving retention and reducing churn.

Meryl Kuwatani

October 07, 2024

Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Shippie Awards!
Growth

The winners of our inaugural Shippie awards, for 2024

Rik Haandrikman

October 04, 2024

"In 2024, things have probably never been better" — Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
Growth

How consumer subscription apps are rebounding, improving retention, and leveraging Maslow’s Hierarchy to drive growth in 2024.

David Barnard

October 02, 2024

Key insights from App Growth Annual 2024
Growth

Key insights from App Growth Annual 2024

Check out the highlights, replays, and a few gems you might’ve missed along the way.

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 01, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
How to increase your annual subscription uptake
Growth

Inspiration from Runna, Mino, Freedom and more

Daphne Tideman

September 19, 2024

“I don’t start working on something unless I’m confident it’s something I care about” — Christian Selig, Apollo
Growth

Exploring Apollo’s journey: from its rise to becoming Reddit’s top app to its shutdown, and what’s next for creator Christian Selig.

David Barnard

September 18, 2024

The essential guide to TikTok Ads for subscription apps
Growth

The essential guide to TikTok Ads for subscription apps

Everything you would possibly need to know to unlock growth for your subscription app using TikTok Ads.

Lucas Moscon

September 17, 2024

Here’s the full lineup for App Growth Annual 2024
Growth

A one-day event packed with insights and strategies from the leading voices in mobile app growth.

Jacob Eiting

September 11, 2024

Apple fiscal calendar 2025 and payment dates
Growth

Stay in sync with Apple’s financial calendar and keep track of crucial payout dates

David Barnard

September 09, 2024

Net Promoter Score (NPS) for subscription apps: What you need to know
Growth

How to use customer feedback from NPS surveys to drive growth

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 05, 2024

Insights from Dilip Reddy on brand defense, ROAS, and scaling for Apple Search Ads
Growth

The impact of Apple Search Ads on organic search, how to save money on brand defense, and why ROAS shouldn’t be the only thing you optimize for.

David Barnard

September 04, 2024

