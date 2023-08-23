RevenueCatRevenueCat
Growth blog posts - page 9

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

How Mojo achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ARPU in just five months 
Growth

How Mojo achieved a remarkable 60% increase in ARPU in just five months 

Get an insider’s view of the experiments that ramped up Mojo’s ARPU to new heights.

Michal Parizek

Michal Parizek

October 12, 2023

How to build and optimize a simple influencer campaign with Branch + RevenueCat
Growth

How to quickly build a mobile app influencer campaign with Branch + RevenueCat

Influencer marketing is a scalable and budget-friendly way to acquire new users — here's how to get started quickly.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

October 05, 2023

Five lessons on the journey to $10M ARR
Growth

Five lessons on the journey to $10M ARR

Discover five lessons from Talking Parents' journey to $10M ARR — from surveying early and often, to providing premium support.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 29, 2023

Hard paywall vs soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?
Growth

Hard paywall vs soft paywall: How much of your app should be locked?

The pros and cons of each approach, with case studies from apps like Headspace, Lose It!, and TalkingParents.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 28, 2023

How indie devs can get the most out of RevenueCat’s Pro features
Growth

How indie devs can get the most out of RevenueCat’s Pro features

Take advantage of RevenueCat's new plans that now include ALL features for all users.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

September 20, 2023

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
New Sub Club podcast episode with Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound
Growth

Building the Berkshire Hathaway of consumer subscriptions — Podcast with Eric Crowley, GP Bullhound

A look at what’s next: Regulatory battles, business transitions, and thriving amidst change.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 20, 2023

Paywall test ideas to grow app revenue
Growth

8 paywall test ideas to grow app revenue

It's not enough to build your paywall and hope that it'll convert — but even simple changes can bring huge returns.

David Barnard
Peter Meinertzhagen

David Barnard and Peter Meinertzhagen

September 15, 2023

How STRV & RevenueCat took Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump to the top 20 in 72 hours
Growth

How STRV & RevenueCat took Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Pump to the top 20 in 72 hours

By partnering with RevenueCat, agencies like STRV can move quickly without sacrificing quality.

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

September 08, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Reid DeRamus from Substack
How to raise prices (the right way) — Podcast with Reid DeRamus, Substack
Growth

How to raise prices (the right way) — Podcast with Reid DeRamus, Substack

Reid DeRamus unpacks the nuanced strategy behind raising prices and keeping subscribers happy.

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 06, 2023

Introducing RevenueCat Paywalls
Growth

Introducing RevenueCat Paywalls 

Out-of-the-box paywalls, a template library based on best practices, and dynamic optimization.

Dan Pannasch

Dan Pannasch

August 31, 2023

Why your onboarding experience might be too short
Growth

Why your onboarding experience might be too short

In health & fitness apps, onboarding experiences have been getting longer and longer. Will your app benefit from doing the same?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

August 24, 2023

Sub Club podcast episode with Steve P. Young
Are you willing to break the rules to succeed? — Steve P. Young, App Masters
Growth

Are you willing to break the rules to succeed? — Steve P. Young, App Masters

And why many of the top apps in your category probably are.

David Barnard

David Barnard

August 23, 2023

