RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Growth blog posts - page 16

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

Follow for updates:
Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement
Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement
Growth

Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement

Here's what you can expect

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 20, 2021

Growing Your App Business with RevenueCat
What is RevenueCat?
Growth

What is RevenueCat?

A Guide for Non-Developers

Dylan Hamilton

Dylan Hamilton

August 24, 2021

The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS
The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS
Growth

The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS

And how developers can benefit from it

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 03, 2021

How to Enroll in the App Store Small Business Program
How to Enroll in the App Store Small Business Program
Growth

How to Enroll in the App Store Small Business Program

Getting your Apple tax break

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2020

Apple's Fiscal Calendar and Payout Dates 2021
Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payout Dates 2021
Growth

Apple’s Fiscal Calendar and Payout Dates 2021

When you'll get paid from Apple

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

November 09, 2020

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
About that 85%
Growth

About that 85%

Why the 85/15 split doesn't help most developers

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

October 16, 2020

Cashing Out: How to Sell Your App
How to sell your mobile app
Growth

How to sell your mobile app

Everything I wish I knew when selling my first app

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 30, 2020

Apple's 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Apple’s 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates
Growth

Apple’s 2020 Fiscal Calendar and Payment Dates

Apple’s fiscal calendar and payment dates are a mystery to most App Store developers. Not anymore!

David Barnard

David Barnard

February 20, 2020

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Growth

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020

Why billion dollar Personal SaaS businesses will be built in the coming decade.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2019

Subscribe to our newsletter

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Growth

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working

A quick look at trial conversion data on iOS 13.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 09, 2019

Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Growth

Subscribers Are Your True Fans

A Brief History of App Monetization

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 24, 2019

Subscription metrics, a guide for subscription apps
Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps
Growth

Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps

Measuring your subscriptions and understanding the mechanics behind them.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

August 14, 2019

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study