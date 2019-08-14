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Growth blog posts - page 27

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The State of Subscription Apps in 10 minutes: lessons, trends, and benchmarks for 2026

Essential insights from the world’s largest subscription app dataset

Lorelei Whitman

Lorelei Whitman

March 19, 2026

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Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT
Engineering

Revisiting Organic Customer Acquisition After ATT

Learnings from Eric Crowley’s 2021 Report on Customer Subscription Software

David Barnard

David Barnard

November 16, 2021

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%
Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%
Growth

Google to Cut Subscription App Commissions to 15%

Dates, details, and what else this change might mean

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 22, 2021

The Supreme Court’s stance on Apple vs. Epic case: What this means for App Store monetization
Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know
Growth

Epic vs. Apple: What App Developers Need to Know

What we know and don’t know

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

Jens-Fabian Goetzmann

October 08, 2021

Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement
Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement
Growth

Your Payout from Apple’s Developer Class Action Settlement

Here's what you can expect

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 20, 2021

Growing Your App Business with RevenueCat
What is RevenueCat?
Growth

What is RevenueCat?

A Guide for Non-Developers

Dylan Hamilton

Dylan Hamilton

August 24, 2021

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

Listen now
The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS
Growth

The Blurring Line Between Business and Personal SaaS

And how developers can benefit from it

David Barnard

David Barnard

March 03, 2021

About that 85%
About that 85%
Growth

About that 85%

Why the 85/15 split doesn't help most developers

Jacob Eiting

Jacob Eiting

October 16, 2020

Cashing Out: How to Sell Your App
How to sell your mobile app
Growth

How to sell your mobile app

Everything I wish I knew when selling my first app

David Barnard

David Barnard

April 30, 2020

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020
Growth

Prediction: Personal SaaS Apps Will Go Mainstream in 2020

Why billion dollar Personal SaaS businesses will be built in the coming decade.

David Barnard

David Barnard

December 17, 2019

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Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working
Growth

Apple’s New Subscription Management Prompt Seems to Be Working

A quick look at trial conversion data on iOS 13.

David Barnard

David Barnard

October 09, 2019

Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Subscribers Are Your True Fans
Growth

Subscribers Are Your True Fans

A Brief History of App Monetization

David Barnard

David Barnard

September 24, 2019

Subscription metrics, a guide for subscription apps
Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps
Growth

Subscription metrics: a guide for subscription apps

Measuring your subscriptions and understanding the mechanics behind them.

Ryan Kotzebue

Ryan Kotzebue

August 14, 2019

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Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
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