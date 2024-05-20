RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat blog - page 6

Latest Post

What you need to know about Apple’s Advanced Commerce API

Apple’s latest API aims to simplify complex in-app purchases - ideal for apps with large catalogs and bundled subscriptions.

David Barnard

David Barnard

January 24, 2025

RevenueCat SDK 5.0 – The StoreKit 2 Update
Engineering

RevenueCat SDK 5.0 – The StoreKit 2 Update

The new major version of the RevenueCat iOS SDK makes StoreKit 2 the default

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

July 02, 2024

How to win back churned customers
How to win back lost customers
Growth

How to win back lost customers

A beginner's guide to win-back campaigns from Aperture's Hannah Parvaz

Hannah Parvaz

Hannah Parvaz

June 27, 2024

Sebastian Röhl, HabitKit, Sub Club podcast
“The first idea isn’t really that important… just start moving and build anything.” — Sebastian Röhl, HabitKit
Growth

“The first idea isn’t really that important… just start moving and build anything.” — Sebastian Röhl, HabitKit

Sebastian Röhl shares his journey from a corporate job to indie app success with HabitKit on the Sub Club podcast.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 26, 2024

AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know
AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know
Growth

AdAttributionKit: What subscription apps need to know

Is this a meaningful successor to SKAdNetwork?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

June 25, 2024

Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation
Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation
Growth

Retargeting ads: An overlooked tactic for winback & reactivation

A relatively easy but overlooked way to win back and reactivate churned users.

Cameron McAllister

Cameron McAllister

June 19, 2024

The Sub Club Podcast

Interviews and deep dives with the experts behind the biggest apps in the world.

WWDC '24 recap on the Sub Club podcast — David Barnard, Jacob Eiting, Charlie Chapman
Engineering

WWDC ’24 recap on the Sub Club podcast — David Barnard, Jacob Eiting, Charlie Chapman

On the podcast: Highlights from WWDC 2024 and what they mean for subscription apps and RevenueCat users.

David Barnard

David Barnard

June 18, 2024

StoreKit 1 deprecation and what else is new for subscription apps at WWDC 2024
Engineering

StoreKit 1 deprecation and what else is new for subscription apps at WWDC 2024

What's new for subscription apps from this year's WWDC.

Charlie Chapman

Charlie Chapman

June 14, 2024

This June, we’re coming to New York!
Company

This June, we’re coming to New York!

See you there?

Rik Haandrikman

Rik Haandrikman

June 04, 2024

8 things Microsoft can teach us about building successful subscription apps
Growth

8 things Microsoft can teach us about building successful subscription apps

With some of the best monetized productivity apps on the App Store, what can startups learn from the biggest company in the world?

Peter Meinertzhagen

Peter Meinertzhagen

May 30, 2024

Asya Paloni, Welltory, on the Sub Club podcast.
“I think that people have the misconception of innovation being spontaneous” — Asya Paloni, Welltory
Growth

“I think that people have the misconception of innovation being spontaneous” — Asya Paloni, Welltory

What to do when there are no jobs to be done, how to build innovative features, and why copying Duolingo’s engagement strategy probably won’t work for your app.

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 29, 2024

Grow your app with RevenueCat: An intro for app marketers
Growth

Grow your app with RevenueCat: An intro for app marketers

Your job is to grow your app and it's our job to make that possible.

Francie Fernandes

Francie Fernandes

May 23, 2024

Sarah Karam on the Sub Club podcast
“Developers who take that time to understand [Android] is a different platform…reap a lot more rewards” — Sarah Karam, Google
Growth

“Developers who take that time to understand [Android] is a different platform…reap a lot more rewards” — Sarah Karam, Google

Insider tips for building better, more profitable Android apps

David Barnard

David Barnard

May 20, 2024

